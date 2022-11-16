Read full article on original website
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
WIS-TV
OPDS investigating after attempted carjacking in Orangeburg leaves one man with gunshot wound
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of 1175 Boulevard Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 62-year-old man in the front driver’s side of his vehicle with wounds....
Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton County, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
live5news.com
Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery. Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery...
counton2.com
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
abcnews4.com
Man wanted for questioning for North Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department issued a Wanted for Questioning for a man in connection to an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 22. Anyone with information regarding the location of Justen Emil Logan,31, is to contact Detective Russ at (843)...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
Police arrest Bluffton man charged with armed robbery
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Bluffton man was accused of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage on November 8. According to police, Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams, 22, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. “Based on information detectives […]
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh defense team files alibi in connection to murders of wife and son
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed an alibi on Thursday that details Murdaugh's whereabouts on the night of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul – the grisly crimes for which he has been charged by the State of South Carolina. According to...
live5news.com
Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 11/17/2022
11/11/2022 - SMOAKS: An officer responded to Strawberry Farm Road after a report of a burglary. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Davis Circle after two motorcycles were reported removed from the property. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: Officers responded to Fourth Street after a report of a male who...
19-year-old Colombian immigrant shot to death on Hilton Head Island, sheriff’s office says
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old Colombian immigrant was found shot to death early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found Breiner Gonzalez’s body at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Northridge Plaza shopping center after a business owner called 911, the […]
abcnews4.com
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
Elderly woman killed in Colleton County high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway/SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway, crossing into […]
counton2.com
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed Friday following a head-on collision in Berkeley County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A near Gumville Road. SCHP said that the driver of a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling...
abcnews4.com
Elderly woman killed in crash with tree on Bell's Highway
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (Friday, 9:15am): Colleton County Fire Rescue officials identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bell's Highway Thursday afternoon as an Allendale woman in her mid-80s. Witnesses reported seeing the woman's SUV swerve off of the road and strike two driveway culverts...
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
