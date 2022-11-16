Read full article on original website
Area realtors donate time and money to Youngstown ministry
Ready to spread some holiday cheer, members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, spent their Thursday wrapping and bagging presents that will be handed out to kids by Heartreach Neighborhood Ministries. "The kids really need our help, there are families that...
Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer
Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
Program providing free clothes, food expands to local school
The United Way's Care Closet program is expanding to help students at Boardman Center Intermediate School, providing items that may have been unaffordable otherwise.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Hubbard group helps community while waiting for justice in murder
Family and friends of Cody Pitts continue to do amazing things in Hubbard while waiting for his murder to be solved.
PNC Foundation grants $57,000 to local early education efforts
The PNC Foundation Is awarding more than $57,000 in grants to seven local organizations to support early education. The grants, made under PNC’s “Grow Up Great” initiative, are designed to prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. The grants target specific...
Local church holding food giveaway, other services for community
This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway.
SLIDESHOW: Sneak peek 2022 Memories of Christmas Past exhibit at Arms Family Museum
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is set to open its 14th edition of its Memories of Christmas Past exhibit on Saturday November 19 at noon at the Arms Family Museum. The exhibit will feature seven rooms filled with vintage decorations, Christmas trees, lights and more. Above is a slideshow...
East Liverpool business works to fight against hunger
It's going to be a soup kitchen like atmosphere for people in the county at United Way.
Niles Police Department collecting donations for giving tree
The Niles Police Department is hoping to make the Christmas season a little merrier for children in the hospital.
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker gang is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in Mahoning Valley.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
Local attorney submits letter to replace Mahoning County prosecutor
A least one local attorney is expressing interest in Paul Gain's job once he retires.
Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat
Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
$10K reward for more info in Youngstown homicide
The family of a homicide victim is offering a reward for more information in the case.
Man wanted for shooting of officer in Puerto Rico arrested in Youngstown
U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in Youngstown on Wednesday who was wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico for allegedly shooting a police officer.
Mercy Health honors doctors at Health Care Visionary Awards
Three local doctors were honored at the Mercy Health Foundation's Health Care Visionary Awards at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Wednesday night. The award ceremony was meant to celebrate the stories of these doctors who "exemplify mission and service to their communities, project visionary leadership in helping make the Mahoning Valley a healthier place and provide exceptional stewardship of the resources provided by the Mercy Health Foundation."
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
