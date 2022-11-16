ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Area realtors donate time and money to Youngstown ministry

Ready to spread some holiday cheer, members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, spent their Thursday wrapping and bagging presents that will be handed out to kids by Heartreach Neighborhood Ministries. "The kids really need our help, there are families that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer

Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

PNC Foundation grants $57,000 to local early education efforts

The PNC Foundation Is awarding more than $57,000 in grants to seven local organizations to support early education. The grants, made under PNC’s “Grow Up Great” initiative, are designed to prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. The grants target specific...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat

Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health honors doctors at Health Care Visionary Awards

Three local doctors were honored at the Mercy Health Foundation's Health Care Visionary Awards at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Wednesday night. The award ceremony was meant to celebrate the stories of these doctors who "exemplify mission and service to their communities, project visionary leadership in helping make the Mahoning Valley a healthier place and provide exceptional stewardship of the resources provided by the Mercy Health Foundation."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy