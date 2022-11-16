Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
publicradioeast.org
Gov. Cooper: now is the time for action on gun law reform
In the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings in Raleigh and across the country, Governor Roy Cooper says now is the time for action on gun law reform. The governor gave a keynote address at a conference on Thursday organized by a national bipartisan gun reform group called 97-Percent. The name refers to a 2018 Quinnipiac poll that 97-percent of American voters - including gun owners - support universal background checks.
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
publicradioeast.org
NC environmental justice advisory board meeting will address fast-growing wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting in Raleigh Thursday evening to discuss the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The advisory board requested the meeting in a September letter to state environmental secretary Elizabeth Biser. The meeting comes as the world's largest wood pellet maker, Enviva, awaits...
Decision in motion to bar death qualification could change capital cases in North Carolina
Closing arguments have been made in the ACLU’s motion to bar the process of death qualification from the capital murder trial of Brandon Hill. An upcoming decision from a superior court judge could change the way capital cases are conducted in North Carolina. Raleigh police say in December 2016,...
The voices of NC veterans during the 2022 midterms
The concerns of the veterans we interviewed at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6018 in Fayetteville aligned with many other voters. The issues included abortion, inflation and preserving democracy.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Cary man sentenced to more than 12 years for role in Medicaid fraud scheme
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Antonio Deon Fozard, of Cary, was sentenced today to 151 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy and health care fraud. On February 25, 2021, Fozard pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of the judgment, Fozard was also ordered to pay $4,242,794 in criminal restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.
TikTok video shows hundreds of anti-abortion rights advocates gathering outside North Carolina clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok. It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh. “They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so many people were going to show up […]
cbs17
Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
Cisco, major Triangle employer, to cut overall workforce by more than 4,000
The San Jose-based tech conglomerate employs around 5,000 people in the Triangle.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Defense defers bond request since Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shooting suspect is on immigration detainer
RALEIGH, N.C. — The defense attorney for one of two men accused of shooting Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd told a judge Thursday afternoon that he has not been able to get information from investigators to help build his case. For almost 30 minutes, attorney Jay Ferguson questioned Deputy...
cbs17
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
WRAL
Trend of theives stealing from constrcution sites could delay projects in Durham
Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie...
Trying to save a buck? A curious deer moseys through a Raleigh Food Lion, video shows
“Food Lion does have cheap prices that help your doe go farther,” said one Reddit user.
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
WRAL
2 businesses robbed on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
Low-cost airline announces its 1st nonstop flights from RDU, starting with 3 cities
Starting in February, Breeze Airways will become the 14th airline doing business at RDU.
Former Granville County sheriff pleads not guilty to falsifying training records
Indicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins faced arraignment on Thursday in court. Wilkins pleaded not guilty to charges he helped falsify firearms training records that are required for law enforcement certification. The trial is set to begin the week of Dec. 5 in Wake County. Wilkins was suspended from...
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
