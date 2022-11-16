ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cooper: now is the time for action on gun law reform

In the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings in Raleigh and across the country, Governor Roy Cooper says now is the time for action on gun law reform. The governor gave a keynote address at a conference on Thursday organized by a national bipartisan gun reform group called 97-Percent. The name refers to a 2018 Quinnipiac poll that 97-percent of American voters - including gun owners - support universal background checks.
Cary man sentenced to more than 12 years for role in Medicaid fraud scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Antonio Deon Fozard, of Cary, was sentenced today to 151 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy and health care fraud. On February 25, 2021, Fozard pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of the judgment, Fozard was also ordered to pay $4,242,794 in criminal restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.
Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
