BOCA RATON, Fla. – It has been a good week for the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball program. The Owls began the week with one of the biggest wins in program history, knocking off Florida for the first time. FAU followed that with an 11-point win over last year's America East Champion and NCAA Tournament qualifier Bryant on Thursday night. The Owls are looking to cap off the week at 3-0 against Detroit Mercy on Saturday night as the Paradise Invitational continues.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO