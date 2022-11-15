ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

fausports.com

FAU Dominates Detroit Mercy

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team completed a 3-0 week with a dominant 76-55 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday night. The Owls led nearly the entire game, as the Titans' only lead of the night was at 3-2 a minute and a half in.
FAU Looks to Finish Week Strong

BOCA RATON, Fla. – It has been a good week for the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball program. The Owls began the week with one of the biggest wins in program history, knocking off Florida for the first time. FAU followed that with an 11-point win over last year's America East Champion and NCAA Tournament qualifier Bryant on Thursday night. The Owls are looking to cap off the week at 3-0 against Detroit Mercy on Saturday night as the Paradise Invitational continues.
Owls Win Boca Raton MegaBowl Over Bryant

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team topped Bryant in the 2022 Boca Raton MegaBowl on Thursday night. The Owls grinded out an 85-74 victory over the Bulldogs to improve to 3-1 on the young season. Three minutes into the second half, the game was...
