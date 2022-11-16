ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky drills SC State: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

Fueled by the double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State, the South Carolina State Bulldogs never had a chance on Thursday night, as the Kentucky Wildcats rolled to a 106-63 win at Rupp Arena. CJ Fredrick scored Kentucky’s first six points, starting the game with a corner three-pointer and getting the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Wildcats recap win over South Carolina State

The Kentucky Wildcats scored a bounceback win Thursday against South Carolina State, winning 106-63. The story of the night was how many payers get involved, as all 11 scholarship players scored 6+ points. Myself and other media members talked with three players after game. The postgame interviews included Lance Ware,...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Most-Watched Game Of College Basketball Season Revealed

It's still very early in the 2022-23 college basketball season but there's already a strong contender for the most-watched game of the regular season. According to Michigan State associate athletic director Kevin Pauga, Michigan State's Tuesday game against Kentucky drew 2.03 million viewers to ESPN. The then-unranked Spartans - coming off a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga - shocked the world by upsetting the No. 4 Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
EAST LANSING, MI
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Dawgs

After last week’s Vanderbilt debacle, the Kentucky Wildcats have their work cut out for them Saturday when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs invade Kroger Field. After winning it all last season, Georgia looks well on its way to another championship drive, which Kentucky will look to slow down this weekend at Kroger field.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari recaps South Carolina State

Coach Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena just two days after taking a loss to Michigan State. They bounced back in a large way against South Carolina State, winning 106-63 and covering a 41-point Vegas spread. All 11 scholarship players scored at least six points. Four...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
aseaofblue.com

Dekel Crowdus cites ‘the play-caller’ for UK’s red-zone woes

Things are not going well within the Kentucky football program, largely due to the offense becoming a complete and utter disaster this year. After having so much hope in the preseason and even during the 4-0 start, things have quickly gone sour for offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, whose offense just mustered up just 322 total yards and 21 points against a Vanderbilt team sporting arguably the worst defense of any Power 5 program.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge

A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
DANVILLE, KY
bridgemi.com

As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE

