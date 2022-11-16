Read full article on original website
mississippiscoreboard.com
Defending MHSAA Class 4A State Champion Choctaw Central Edges 6A State Title Contender Germantown 57-56 On Last Second Free Throw By Kylinn Bell
Defending MHSAA Class 4A state champions Choctaw Central has been known for its suffocating full court pressure for years and Tuesday night the Warriors kept one of the best players in the country scoreless in the first half to get a big lead. Choctaw Central kept Germantown’s 6-foot-1 senior guard...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Caledonia hosts Louisville in MHSAA Class 4A quarterfinal
CALEDONIA — When the playoffs come around, Caledonia and Louisville have not been able to escape each other over the past three years. A 4-6 regular season looked to be the nail in the coffin for the Cavaliers, but two consecutive strong performances in the postseason have them back to .500 on the year with a spot in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals on the line.
kicks96news.com
Jonathan Webster named East Central Community College Head Football Coach
*Story by Lucas Calvert with ECCC Athletics. East Central Community College in Decatur is excited to welcome Jonathan Webster to campus as the 22nd head coach of the Warrior football program. Webster replaces Ken Karcher who served in the role for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in October. Webster,...
Gulf Coast Challenge and Ladd Peebles Stadium officials respond to Deion Sanders comments about stadium
Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
WAPT
Madison baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker will make her national television debut Sunday as she competes on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington lives in Madison but grew up in Edwards and Clinton. "You try to leave the south. You always say the minute I can, I'm...
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
kicks96news.com
Chef Zechariah Lloyd Announces Menu for Steve Azar Concert
An evening with Steve Azar and Chef Zechariah Lloyd, 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, will be December 1st at The Guitar Academy in Kosciusko. Chef Zech just announced this incredible menu:. Beer brined filet mignon with bacon and garlic, Soubise over Yukon Mash, Roasted Delocatta Agrodolce Salad, Buerre Blanc...
kicks96news.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
WAPT
Video: Doing the turkey dance at Turkey Drive 16
JACKSON, Miss. — Turkey Drive 16 kicked off to a great start Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m., over 630 turkeys were donated at three Kroger stores in Madison, Brandon and Jackson. The annual drive has also collected more than $9,600 in cash and online donations. The Kroger on Highway...
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
Brandon’s first liquor store opens for business
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a big day for Brandon as the city’s first liquor store opened its doors for business. Customers streamed into 042 Wine and Spirits for the first time on Friday, November 18. “Well, it’s saved a lot of people gas. This is safer in Brandon, too. I think it’s a […]
WLBT
Residents go nearly a week without heat, hot water during chilly and cold temperatures
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine not having any heat inside your home to stay warm during this cold snap. That was the reality for some Canton residents who live at the Canton Garden Apartments. For nearly a week, they had no heat or hot water inside their apartment. The good...
heavenerledger.com
Winter advisory issued
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to midnight for LeFlore County and most of the area. Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon with rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in higher areas. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally 3 inches possible at the highest elevations.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WDAM-TV
Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped through the roof of an Oklahoma jail was captured after a police chase ended in Madison County, Mississippi. Thomas Wesley Cofer, along with another inmate, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The other inmate, Tyler Charles Payne,...
