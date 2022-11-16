Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

