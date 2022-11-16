The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruiting world as of late, doing their best to try to flip 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Proctor took a visit to Eugene last week for Oregon’s game against the Washington Huskies. Now, a new prediction has come in from On3’s Justin Hopkins for Proctor to flip his commitment from Iowa to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Proctor is rated as the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class. Landing a commitment from him would give the Ducks the No. 1 OT in back to back recruiting classes after getting 5-star Josh Conerly. We’ll see in the coming days whether this report is true or not, but from my sources, I’ve heard that Proctor enjoyed his visit in Eugene and is still considering the Ducks, though a flip may not be a certainty just yet. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon November 12, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/159296660560427827211

