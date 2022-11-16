Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Related
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Projected college basketball rankings after Kansas tops Duke, Kentucky upset by Michigan State
The Champions Classic had huge results with Kentucky losing to Michigan State and Kansas topping Duke. Now we project our college basketball rankings. College basketball officially got underway a little more than a week ago, but it often feels like the Champions Classic is the unofficial start of the season. And with four historic programs in action on Tuesday night, it felt like that even more with the drama that unfolded.
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014
Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.
Coaching Carousel Insider Forecasts 'Assistant Coach Reckoning' for Kentucky Football
The tea leaves continue to point toward a tumultuous offseason for the Kentucky football program. This week an insider on the college football coaching carousel shared another sign that significant change is coming to Lexington this offseason. Steven Godfrey is a college football reporter that writes for various outlets throughout...
DeBoer Sends Best Wishes to Duck Injured Late in Game
UW coach refrains from getting worked up over questionable play at Oregon.
GoldandBlack.com game day thread: Northwestern-Purdue
This is the place to share your thoughts, opinions and analysis of today’s Northwestern at Purdue game. Click here and join the conversation. These two charter members of the Big Ten will meet for the 87th time on the gridiron today, with Purdue looking to add to their 52-33-1 all-time advantage in the series. Despite the Boilermakers’ all-time advantage, it’s Northwestern who’s won eight of the last 11 in this series going back to 2008. NU has won five in a row in Ross-Ade Stadium dating to a Boilermaker win in 2007.
Ducks pick up new prediction to flip 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor
The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruiting world as of late, doing their best to try to flip 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Proctor took a visit to Eugene last week for Oregon’s game against the Washington Huskies. Now, a new prediction has come in from On3’s Justin Hopkins for Proctor to flip his commitment from Iowa to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Proctor is rated as the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class. Landing a commitment from him would give the Ducks the No. 1 OT in back to back recruiting classes after getting 5-star Josh Conerly. We’ll see in the coming days whether this report is true or not, but from my sources, I’ve heard that Proctor enjoyed his visit in Eugene and is still considering the Ducks, though a flip may not be a certainty just yet. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon November 12, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/159296660560427827211
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Couple In Viral Video From College Basketball Game Identified
Last week, a pair of college basketball fans went viral on social media for an unintentionally-hilarious video captured at a Boston College hoops game. The couple in the video has since been identified. Max Kassner, the fan rocking a black-and-white striped referee jersey, showed his Costco membership card to Paige...
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards
The junior is the No. 2 ranked player in the country by ESPN for the Class of 2024.
We Asked Penix If This Could Be His Final Husky Stadium Game
It seems as if Michael Penix Jr. showed up in Seattle just the other day. Unpacked his bags. Hung his shirts in the closet. Introduced himself all around. Yet 10 games into his University of Washington football career, the immensely talented quarterback faces the very real prospect of saying good bye, as soon as Saturday night against Colorado — that he's likely playing his final game at Husky Stadium.
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
ESPN College GameDay: Kirk Herbstreit provides update on Lee Corso for Week 12
After missing the last three weeks, a College GameDay staple has returned to the set. Lee Corso is back. Corso made his return after a three-week absence for health-related reasons, the show announced Saturday morning. But as GameDay headed to Montana for the fierce Montana vs. Montana State rivalry, he braved the cold to re-join his co-hosts.
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Comments / 0