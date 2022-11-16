ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Kansas tops Duke, Kentucky upset by Michigan State

The Champions Classic had huge results with Kentucky losing to Michigan State and Kansas topping Duke. Now we project our college basketball rankings. College basketball officially got underway a little more than a week ago, but it often feels like the Champions Classic is the unofficial start of the season. And with four historic programs in action on Tuesday night, it felt like that even more with the drama that unfolded.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

GoldandBlack.com game day thread: Northwestern-Purdue

This is the place to share your thoughts, opinions and analysis of today’s Northwestern at Purdue game. Click here and join the conversation. These two charter members of the Big Ten will meet for the 87th time on the gridiron today, with Purdue looking to add to their 52-33-1 all-time advantage in the series. Despite the Boilermakers’ all-time advantage, it’s Northwestern who’s won eight of the last 11 in this series going back to 2008. NU has won five in a row in Ross-Ade Stadium dating to a Boilermaker win in 2007.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks pick up new prediction to flip 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor

The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruiting world as of late, doing their best to try to flip 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Proctor took a visit to Eugene last week for Oregon’s game against the Washington Huskies. Now, a new prediction has come in from On3’s Justin Hopkins for Proctor to flip his commitment from Iowa to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Proctor is rated as the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class. Landing a commitment from him would give the Ducks the No. 1 OT in back to back recruiting classes after getting 5-star Josh Conerly. We’ll see in the coming days whether this report is true or not, but from my sources, I’ve heard that Proctor enjoyed his visit in Eugene and is still considering the Ducks, though a flip may not be a certainty just yet. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon November 12, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/159296660560427827211
EUGENE, OR
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Couple In Viral Video From College Basketball Game Identified

Last week, a pair of college basketball fans went viral on social media for an unintentionally-hilarious video captured at a Boston College hoops game. The couple in the video has since been identified. Max Kassner, the fan rocking a black-and-white striped referee jersey, showed his Costco membership card to Paige...
MAINE STATE
HuskyMaven

We Asked Penix If This Could Be His Final Husky Stadium Game

It seems as if Michael Penix Jr. showed up in Seattle just the other day. Unpacked his bags. Hung his shirts in the closet. Introduced himself all around. Yet 10 games into his University of Washington football career, the immensely talented quarterback faces the very real prospect of saying good bye, as soon as Saturday night against Colorado — that he's likely playing his final game at Husky Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy