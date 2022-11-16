Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Representation matters’: Korean American chef talks food, family and culture ahead of Portland's annual 'Taste for Equity' dinner
PORTLAND, Ore. — Peter Cho, a Korean American chef, will headline this years Taste for Equity dinner on Friday, Nov. 18 in Southeast Portland. “For me, it’s just representing....representation matters for sure,” said Cho, owner and chef of Han Oak in Northeast Portland. Han Oak is more...
KGW
8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Nov. 18-20
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the countdown to Portland's Tree Lighting downtown officially on, there's no denying that the holiday spirit is in the air. This weekend the Oregon Zoo kicks off its ZooLights series with BrewLights. Other things going on include a queer film festival, two food and gift markets, a sneaker fest, a pop concert, a houseplant pop-up and lastly a wine tasting adventure.
KGW
Wicked West Ep. 4: The Graverobbing Ghouls
William Ladd was a wealthy Portland politician and businessmen in the 1800s. Graverobbers tried to hold his corpse for ransom, but their plan went awry.
Acclaimed brewmaster and Top Chef finalist open new Portland brewery Friday
PORTLAND, Ore — A new highly anticipated brewery will open in Southeast Portland this Friday. Grand Fir Brewing is a perfect pairing of food and beer from a couple that truly knows both. Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and her husband, chef Doug Adams, left the run-and-gun big restaurant life...
Alaska, Horizon Airlines donates plane to Portland Community College
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College received a new airplane for its students in the Aviation Science programs on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Airport. It was donated by Horizon and Alaska Airlines and flew in from PDX. The donation comes amid a huge worker shortage in the...
KGW
PPB podcast focuses on active shooter preparedness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are working to inform the community about how to survive an active shooter situation, and they've created a new podcast that gives tips and speaks about how law enforcement responds to those kinds of tragic events. Lt. Derrick Foxworth has been through several active...
Food pantries across the Portland metro struggle to serve the community amid rising food prices
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.
KGW
High winds Thursday in Portland and the gorge
High elevation areas in the gorge were forecasted to see wind gusts as high as 100 mph. Wind in Portland was lesser, but still brought down some tree limbs.
KGW viewer recipes | Thanksgiving 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week on KGW News at Sunrise, viewers are taking part in our early morning newscast by sharing some of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. They're not just sending us the ingredients and instructions — these wonderful viewers are actually letting us into their homes and their kitchens so they can show us how they put these recipes together. Videos and recipes will be added to this article as segments air throughout the week.
Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge organizes toy shop for National Guard soldiers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between the drills, setting up pop-up vaccine and testing sites or giving hospital staff a helping hand while they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a long couple years for many soldiers with the Oregon Army National Guard. "Our soldiers tend to take care of...
Retired trucker in Salem claims $1 million Powerball prize
SALEM, Ore. — Last week's record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot ultimately went to one incredibly lucky winner in California, but two ticket-holders in Oregon also landed $1 million prizes from the same drawing. One of them is Brooks Keebey, a retired fuel truck driver living in Salem, according to...
Families hope to bring awareness of rare, easy-to-miss childhood cancer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A diagnosis of childhood cancer is a nightmare for any family. The Sam Day Foundation is fighting to fund treatments for some of the rarest cancers found in kids: brain tumors and sarcomas. The local organization is raising awareness and bringing families together to find healing.
Portland City Council makes headway on plan to end unsanctioned homeless camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council’s plan to address homelessness in the Rose City is gaining headway, with commissioners discussing how they plan to pay for it during Thursday’s city council meeting. Over the past several weeks, Mayor Ted Wheeler presented a plan to try and end...
KGW
Portland takes first steps toward making charter reform changes
The city council met this week to consider a districting commission. The commission will draw up maps splitting Portland into four equal districts.
Christmas tree arrives at Pioneer Square ahead of the holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — After being held virtually for two years, the 38th Tree Lighting Ceremony — a Portland tradition — will return to in person this year on Friday, Nov. 25. The 75-foot tall holiday tree arrived to Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday morning. The tree was...
Tram from OHSU closed for maintenance until Nov. 28
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Aerial Tram that connects Oregon Health & Science University's Marquam Hill campus with the South Waterfront will be down for maintenance through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The closure begins 7 p.m. Friday and extends until 5:30 a.m....
Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving
CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
Two Timberline lifts opened Friday
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — It's a good day to be a skier and snowboarder because Timberline Lodge announced Wednesday morning that it will open its lifts Friday, Nov. 11, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. Two lifts, Pucci and Bruno's, are scheduled to open at Timberline Lodge. Other lifts will...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland has been closed for weeks after rash of thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland is filled with neatly folded shirts, racks of athletic apparel and rows of Nike shoes — but no customers. The store quietly closed weeks ago and the company won’t say when or if it will re-open. Nike corporate did not respond to three different emails.
KGW
