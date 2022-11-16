ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Nov. 18-20

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the countdown to Portland's Tree Lighting downtown officially on, there's no denying that the holiday spirit is in the air. This weekend the Oregon Zoo kicks off its ZooLights series with BrewLights. Other things going on include a queer film festival, two food and gift markets, a sneaker fest, a pop concert, a houseplant pop-up and lastly a wine tasting adventure.
PPB podcast focuses on active shooter preparedness

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are working to inform the community about how to survive an active shooter situation, and they've created a new podcast that gives tips and speaks about how law enforcement responds to those kinds of tragic events. Lt. Derrick Foxworth has been through several active...
Food pantries across the Portland metro struggle to serve the community amid rising food prices

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.
KGW viewer recipes | Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week on KGW News at Sunrise, viewers are taking part in our early morning newscast by sharing some of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. They're not just sending us the ingredients and instructions — these wonderful viewers are actually letting us into their homes and their kitchens so they can show us how they put these recipes together. Videos and recipes will be added to this article as segments air throughout the week.
Retired trucker in Salem claims $1 million Powerball prize

SALEM, Ore. — Last week's record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot ultimately went to one incredibly lucky winner in California, but two ticket-holders in Oregon also landed $1 million prizes from the same drawing. One of them is Brooks Keebey, a retired fuel truck driver living in Salem, according to...
Tram from OHSU closed for maintenance until Nov. 28

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Aerial Tram that connects Oregon Health & Science University's Marquam Hill campus with the South Waterfront will be down for maintenance through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The closure begins 7 p.m. Friday and extends until 5:30 a.m....
Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving

CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
Two Timberline lifts opened Friday

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — It's a good day to be a skier and snowboarder because Timberline Lodge announced Wednesday morning that it will open its lifts Friday, Nov. 11, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. Two lifts, Pucci and Bruno's, are scheduled to open at Timberline Lodge. Other lifts will...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
