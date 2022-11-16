ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mypanhandle.com

Appleby scores 23 again, Wake Forest beats La Salle 75-63

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP)Tyree Appleby scored 23 points for the second straight game, Damari Monsanto had four 3-pointers and 14 points, and Wake Forest beat La Salle 75-63 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic. Appleby scored nine straight Wake Forest points early in the second half to take a 48-42...
