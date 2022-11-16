Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him. And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again.
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are trying to remain mindful of the things they could be doing better as they continue to vanquish one opponent after another. Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
CLEVELAND (AP) — The losing streak is over. The growing pains aren't subsiding for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cavs survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game skid Friday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks. His improved 3-point shooting is helping the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-foot center capitalize more than ever.
Citrus County Chronicle
Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103
DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap...
Citrus County Chronicle
Markkanen scores career-high 38 points, Jazz edge Suns
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. “I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri. I don’t...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:50 p.m. EST
