White Lotus Gets Season 3 Renewal
The sophomore season of HBO's The White Lotus only just kicked off weeks ago, but HBO confirmed that it would be bringing back the series for a third season, per Variety. While the first season was always intended to be a limited series, audience feedback and engagement surrounding the mysterious series saw HBO opt to order another standalone narrative from creator Mike White, with Season 1 taking place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii while Season 2 has opted to switch the locale to Italy and feature almost entirely new characters. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.
Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission
Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Says His Trilogy Will Feel Like Star Wars But in a Way That's New and Fresh
Rian Johnson has been a talking point in Star Wars news circles since helming The Last Jedi, with part of the conversation being centered around a new trilogy separate from that of the Skywalker Saga. With no official word on whether or not Johnson will move forward with his Star Wars trilogy, the mega-franchise has been developing films from directors like Taika Waititi and producers like Kevin Feige as Disney+ shows involve directors like Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Jon Favreau, and more. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery coming from Johnson next, the writer and director Johnson still seems to have ideas about his Star Wars trilogy.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Mad Max: Chris Hemsworth Calls His Furiosa Villain "Complicated" and "Evil"
Arguably one of the most beloved actors of his generation, thanks to his charm on-screen and off, Chris Hemsworth is venturing into new cinematic territory with the upcoming Mad Max: Furiosa, as he'll be channeling his enthusiasm and energy to deliver a villainous character. While he's surely playing the film's antagonist, Hemsworth recently recalled how his character isn't quite a villain from his own perspective, and while the series might be known for larger-than-life characters, the actor had to find an entry point to empathize with the character he'd be spending so much time bringing to life. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
"Absurdly Addictive" New Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
One of Netflix's newest documentary series has arrived and in a rare move the show has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Already holding the intriguing title of Pepsi, Where's My Jet? the series tells the true tale of the time a college student met the challenge to cash in Pepsi Points for a fighter jet. Though only six reviews for the series have been published so far, the review aggregator has given it a Fresh Tomato icon and confirmed its 100% rating when you visit its page. Here's what people are saying about the new series:
Renfield Star Says Nic Cage Is "Bizarre" as Dracula
Last year, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Nicolas Cage, would be playing Dracula in Renfield, the upcoming monster movie from Universal Pictures. The film is being directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and will star Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. This isn't the first time Hoult has worked with the actor. Back in 2005, they starred in The Weather Man together then Hoult was just a teenager. Hoult recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about his new movie, The Menu, and talked about working with Cage in Renfield.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Marvel's Chris Hemsworth Confirms He's Taking "Time Off" After Receiving Health Warning
Thor star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a break from the acting world, after discovering that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer's disease. The news was revealed to Hemsworth during an episode of Limitless, the National Geographic docuseries that he stars in on Disney+. As Hemsworth learned, his genes contain two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, a combination that reportedly leads to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. According to Hemsworth, he will be taking a short break to spend time with his family, after the series made him reevaluate his own mortality.
Chainsaw Man Embraces Winter With Aki-Approved Mittens
Chainsaw Man has become a hit not just thanks to the Chainsaw Devil Denji, but thanks to the eclectic cast that has joined him in giving the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation. While Power hit the scene as another devil, specifically the Blood Fiend, the Shonen protagonist has a human ally in Aki, the sword-wielding hunter that has made some detrimental deals with devils. Now, the popular anime franchise is preparing to release adorable mittens that focus on Aki's strongest devilish ally, that we've seen so far.
Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Impression Video
Ryan Reynolds was honored with the 2022 American Cinematheque Award – but don't expect him getting any respect from his Deadpool 3 co-star, Hugh Jackman. The American Cinematheque Award ceremony was barely over before Jackman was on social media posting a new video mocking Ryan Ryenolds – the latest slavo in the ongoing faux-war between the two former "People's Sexiest Man Alive" recipients.
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
Stephen Amell Has Perfect Response to Elon Musk Using Arrowverse Meme About Death of Twitter
Former Arrow star Stephen Amell has the perfect response to seeing new Twitter CEO Elon Musk using an Arrowverse meme as commentary on the (possible? Impending?) death of Twitter. The meme in question is the infamous behind-the-scenes photo of The Flash TV series star Grant Gustin, kneeling down and flashing a peace sign next to the grave of Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow – as seen in the finale of the Arroverse crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths". Musk thought he was cleverly signaling that the only "death" would be of the old era of Twitter – unfortunately, Stephen Amell was not at all amused...
