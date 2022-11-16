ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020. Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Public expresses concern over county housing plans

During public comment at Monday night’s Carpinteria City Council meeting, a few commenters expressed concern over the recently released Santa Barbara County proposed housing element, including Carpinteria Valley Association President Mike Wondolowski. The housing element looks at ways to meet future housing needs by rezoning areas within the county, including in the Carpinteria Valley.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs

Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Officer-Involved Shooting of Unarmed Lompoc Man Ruled as ‘Justified’

The officer-involved non-fatal shooting of an unarmed Lompoc man in February was officially ruled as a “justified use of force,” according to an announcement from Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office on Wednesday. Rudy Delgadillo — who was 24 years old at the time and suspected...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million

A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Santa Barbara: 7 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Are you planning to visit Santa Barbara and aren’t sure where to start? Don’t stress. It can be overwhelming to decide where to stay in Santa Barbara; there are many Santa Barbara hotels that are comfortable, luxurious, and prime locations for outdoor adventures, wineries, shopping, and exploring the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

LOMPOC, CA

