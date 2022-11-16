Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
ARREST — A Santa Ynez resident was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. after he was allegedly found in possession of loaded firearms, including one allegedly stolen from the victim of alleged domestic violence that took place in April 2020. Jason Loren Birdwell was taken into custody and booked on...
Coastal View
Public expresses concern over county housing plans
During public comment at Monday night’s Carpinteria City Council meeting, a few commenters expressed concern over the recently released Santa Barbara County proposed housing element, including Carpinteria Valley Association President Mike Wondolowski. The housing element looks at ways to meet future housing needs by rezoning areas within the county, including in the Carpinteria Valley.
Santa Barbara Independent
Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs
Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County outlines potential rezoning to meet state’s housing allocations
The possibility of rezoning or upzoning land to potentially accommodate housing or higher-density housing was explained to members of the public Wednesday night in a workshop conducted in Santa Maria by the Santa Barbara County Planning Department. About 25 people attended the workshop in person in the Supervisors Hearing Room...
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Power restored to Orcutt, Santa Maria area PG&E customers
Around 1,000 PG&E customers were without power in parts of Santa Maria and areas of Orcutt Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney concludes officer use of force was justified in February shooting
The Santa Barbara District Attorney has concluded the use of force by a sheriff deputy in a Feb. 23 non-fatal shooting in the Vandenberg Village lawful and justified. The post Santa Barbara County District Attorney concludes officer use of force was justified in February shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County
Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well. Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.
kvta.com
Ventura County District Attorney Charges Real Estate Agent With Theft And Forgery
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged a local real estate agent with one count of Grand Theft and 14 counts of Forgery. They say that 28-year-old Daniel Montano of Camarillo was arrested Thursday and booked into the Ventura County Jail. He was released on bail and is scheduled...
Santa Barbara Independent
Officer-Involved Shooting of Unarmed Lompoc Man Ruled as ‘Justified’
The officer-involved non-fatal shooting of an unarmed Lompoc man in February was officially ruled as a “justified use of force,” according to an announcement from Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s office on Wednesday. Rudy Delgadillo — who was 24 years old at the time and suspected...
The City of Lompoc launches LED Light Exchange Program to help conserve energy
LOMPOC, Calif.- For the second year in a row the city has a Christmas Light Exchange Program. Lompoc electric customers can bring up to five old holiday light strings to the Lompoc Civic Center Plaza and exchange them for new LED lights. The post The City of Lompoc launches LED Light Exchange Program to help conserve energy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies who shot, wounded man were legally justified, DA says
The two deputies fired a total of 11 shots, the report said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Controlled burns to take place along Jalama Road this week
Controlled burns will take place along Jalama Road outside of Lompoc from Wednesday, Nov. 16, to Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Air Pollution Control District. The post Controlled burns to take place along Jalama Road this week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million
A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
davisvanguard.org
Defense Claims Prosecution Made ‘Inappropriate Threat’ to Client in Court
SANTA BARBARA, CA – During a pretrial conference Wednesday morning, a prosecutor denied he had made an “inappropriate threat” to an accused in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, but the defense insisted. Deputy Public Defender Anders Iverson informed Judge Clifford R. Anderson, III, of a miscommunication regarding...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Records Up to 160 Homeless Deaths over Two-Year Period
Based on still preliminary analysis, as many as 160 homeless people could have died in Santa Barbara County over the years 2019 and 2020. Broken down by year, 2019 could have witnessed 76 homeless deaths and for 2020, the number could be 84. These numbers remain somewhat raw and uncooked,...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Santa Barbara: 7 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Are you planning to visit Santa Barbara and aren’t sure where to start? Don’t stress. It can be overwhelming to decide where to stay in Santa Barbara; there are many Santa Barbara hotels that are comfortable, luxurious, and prime locations for outdoor adventures, wineries, shopping, and exploring the area.
syvnews.com
Skimmers discovered on Bank of America ATMs in Lompoc
The Lompoc Police Department is warning anyone who used ATM machines at Bank of America on North H Street to check their accounts because bank officials discovered skimmers in two machines Thursday. Bank officials notified police of the discovery, and officers collected the devices that can capture account and credit...
Comments / 0