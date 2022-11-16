It’s time to book your flight to Genovia—on November 15, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Princess Diaries 3 was officially in the works at Disney. The confirmation was welcome news to fans of the franchise, who’ve been waiting almost two decades for the return of Anne Hathaway’s awkward high schooler turned monarch, Mia Thermopolis. But rumors of another sequel have, of course, been swirling for years. Back in 2016, Garry Marshall, the director of the first film and its delightful follow-up, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, discussed the possibility of a third film, but plans were shelved following his death later that year. Talks slowly resumed over the next few years, and during a TV appearance in 2019, Hathaway confirmed that there was in fact a script for the third installment.

