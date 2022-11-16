ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden declined to provide details about missile strike in Poland in emergency roundtable with world leaders

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Btvkx_0jCJyViA00
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on preserving and protecting Democracy at Union Station on November 2, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

  • President Biden had an emergency roundtable with world leaders following a missile strike in Poland.
  • The president declined to draw conclusions about the strike when asked for details by reporters.
  • There is an ongoing international investigation into the origins of the strike that killed two people.

Following an explosion in Poland caused by an alleged Russian missile strike, President Joe Biden held an emergency roundtable with world leaders where he declined to draw conclusions or share details about the incident.

The strike that killed two people occurred Tuesday in an eastern Polish village just miles from the Ukrainian border, while the US president was in Indonesia for the G-20 summit .

"Can you tell us what you know so far about the explosion in Poland, sir?" a reporter asked following the roundtable, which was convened in response to the attack.

"No," Biden answered simply.

There is an ongoing international investigation into the origins of the missile strike. If the strike is determined to have been initiated by Russia against the NATO country, military experts have indicated it could be a significant "enlargement" of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking with reporters after the roundtable, Biden indicated the missile may not have been fired from Russia.

"There is preliminary information that contests that," Reuters reported Biden said when asked if the missile was fired from Russia. "I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia — but we'll see."

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An American teacher in Ukraine, who spent 8 months hiding from Russian secret police, pretended to be an Irishman and said he only escaped because 'they weren't the cleverest people in the world'

An American teacher recounted his eight months hiding in Kherson to The New York Times. Timothy Morales told secret police he was an Irishman named Timothy Joseph when he was questioned. Morales said he only escaped because the FSB officers weren't very competent. An American teacher who successfully avoided detection...
Business Insider

Pompeo swipes at Trump after 2024 announcement, calls for leaders 'not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood'

Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state under Trump, implicitly criticized his one-time boss. He called for "leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood." Trump proclaimed himself to be a "victim" during his 2024 campaign announcement Tuesday night. Former President Donald Trump, fresh off of...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind Ukraine front line’ as Russia fears more losses

Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question about most fentanyl being smuggled by US citizens – not migrants

Right-wing Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border. Ms Greene held a press conference on Thursday afternoon on her legislation calling for an accounting of all US dollars that had gone to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the nation. During the press conference, she drew a parallel to the US-Mexico border, saying the United States was not adequately monitoring immigration.“We’re ignoring the dangers happening at our border and the national security crisis that’s happening in...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

730K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy