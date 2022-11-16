ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Football Finals kick off Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- This Saturday, the Oxford Hills Vikings take on the Thornton Academy Trojans at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium for the Class A final. The Vikings are currently undefeated with a 10-0 record, and are looking to win their first football state championship ever. The Class B final...
PORTLAND, ME
Leavitt football looks to complete undefeated season

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In Class C football, the Leavitt Hornets are a win away from a perfect season and a second gold ball in three years. The Hornets will face Medomak Valley Saturday afternoon in Bangor. It's a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Cameron Stadium. Leavitt has been one of the...
TURNER, ME
Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
GORHAM, ME
Windham soccer star signs with UMaine Black Bears

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday, Abbey Thornton signed her letter of intent to attend and play soccer collegiately for the Division I University of Maine Black Bears. Thornton owns a host of records including most goals at Windham and said choosing Maine was “a no brainer."
WINDHAM, ME
Thornton Academy hopes for redemption in Class A state title game

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Class A state final will kick things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Thornton Academy takes on undefeated Oxford Hills in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Vikings...
SACO, ME
'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
FALMOUTH, ME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes

PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
PORTLAND, ME
Three Maine legislative races going to recounts

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Maine’s 2022 election season still has three legislative races left undetermined and going to recounts. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the Auburn-area state senate seat between Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Betty Ann Sheats is scheduled for Monday, with unofficial results showing Brakey ahead by under 1 percent.
MAINE STATE
Contractor must reopen Free Street in Portland by Nov. 23, city says

After months of construction in Portland, Free Street is set to reopen in less than a week. The work has seen multiple delays. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to reopen in early summer. Several businesses in...
PORTLAND, ME
Holiday tree put up in Monument Square in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland holiday tree is now up in Monument Square. A crew cut it down in Westbrook and took it through the streets to downtown. "We love the tree. We're all very excited for the tree. We've been in the group chat like, 'The trees coming on Wednesday, no Thursday, ok we're going to follow it,’” said Michaela McVetty, with Sister's Gourmet Deli.
PORTLAND, ME
USM Community Clinic re-opens, offers free occupational therapy

LEWISTON (WGME) -- An occupational therapy clinic that was shut down by the pandemic is set to re-open its doors on Thursday. The University of Southern Maine Community Clinic in Lewiston, which closed in March of 2020, will re-open with a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The clinic operates free of...
LEWISTON, ME

