WPFO
High School Football Finals kick off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- This Saturday, the Oxford Hills Vikings take on the Thornton Academy Trojans at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium for the Class A final. The Vikings are currently undefeated with a 10-0 record, and are looking to win their first football state championship ever. The Class B final...
WPFO
Leavitt football looks to complete undefeated season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In Class C football, the Leavitt Hornets are a win away from a perfect season and a second gold ball in three years. The Hornets will face Medomak Valley Saturday afternoon in Bangor. It's a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Cameron Stadium. Leavitt has been one of the...
WPFO
Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
WPFO
Windham soccer star signs with UMaine Black Bears
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday, Abbey Thornton signed her letter of intent to attend and play soccer collegiately for the Division I University of Maine Black Bears. Thornton owns a host of records including most goals at Windham and said choosing Maine was “a no brainer."
WPFO
Thornton Academy hopes for redemption in Class A state title game
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Class A state final will kick things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Thornton Academy takes on undefeated Oxford Hills in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Vikings...
WPFO
4 Portland schools will learn remotely or have classes canceled due to network outage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Portland schools will learn remotely or cancel school altogether on Friday after a network outage took down communication devices. The outage hit four Portland Public Schools on Thursday, leaving their phone and intercom systems out of commission. The schools ate unable to communicate internally...
WPFO
Yarmouth schools closed due to online threat, police determine it was not credible
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- All schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday after an online threat was made. According to a post on the school's website, they got a report of an online threat made against the district's schools. As the investigation progressed, police believed there was also a potential threat to...
WPFO
'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
WPFO
Cheverus High School to take part in annual turkey drive for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – High school students are making a difference this holiday season. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says the "Key Club Turkey Drive" at Cheverus High School is back this year. It's expected to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the area. The...
WPFO
Maine yacht company teams with boat building school to pay students' loans
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A yacht company is working with a Maine boat building school to help pay for students to become qualified workers. Maine's own Hinckley Yachts, located in Hancock County, is looking for talent, and they're willing to pay for it. The company is offering to pay for...
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
WPFO
I-Team update: Instagram account impersonating Maine high school student taken down
RUMFORD (WGME) -- On Monday, CBS13 brought you the story of an Instagram impostor posing as a high schooler in Rumford. Now, the social media company has finally taken action. The mother of that underage student contacted the I-Team after spending weeks trying to get the fake account removed. It...
WPFO
Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes
PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
WPFO
Three Maine legislative races going to recounts
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Maine’s 2022 election season still has three legislative races left undetermined and going to recounts. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the Auburn-area state senate seat between Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Betty Ann Sheats is scheduled for Monday, with unofficial results showing Brakey ahead by under 1 percent.
WPFO
Gardens Aglow nominated for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights Display
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- For the 5th year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the...
WPFO
Portland construction project continues to cause headaches for businesses, residents
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Portland construction project that started in spring is still causing headaches. Construction on High and Free Streets, right in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since April. Now the city is giving the contractor an ultimatum-- Free Street must be reopen by...
WPFO
Paychecks for Portland school employees delayed due to payroll staff shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) – A shortage of payroll staff at Portland Public Schools has led to delayed paychecks for hourly employees. Meanwhile, school bus driver shortages could mean big changes for elementary and middle school students in the city. Portland's superintendent says the district may have to cancel some bus...
WPFO
Contractor must reopen Free Street in Portland by Nov. 23, city says
After months of construction in Portland, Free Street is set to reopen in less than a week. The work has seen multiple delays. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to reopen in early summer. Several businesses in...
WPFO
Holiday tree put up in Monument Square in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland holiday tree is now up in Monument Square. A crew cut it down in Westbrook and took it through the streets to downtown. "We love the tree. We're all very excited for the tree. We've been in the group chat like, 'The trees coming on Wednesday, no Thursday, ok we're going to follow it,’” said Michaela McVetty, with Sister's Gourmet Deli.
WPFO
USM Community Clinic re-opens, offers free occupational therapy
LEWISTON (WGME) -- An occupational therapy clinic that was shut down by the pandemic is set to re-open its doors on Thursday. The University of Southern Maine Community Clinic in Lewiston, which closed in March of 2020, will re-open with a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The clinic operates free of...
