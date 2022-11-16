ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam 00:22

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam ?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.

Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help .

The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

