ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Here's where LSU football landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmiLP_0jCJv00100

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has landed at the No. 6 slot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Tuesday.

LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) kept its playoff hopes alive last week when the Tigers defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville, 13-10 in below-freezing temperatures. The win combined with Ole Miss' loss to Alabama clinched the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia.

LSU's final home game of this season comes against UAB (5-5) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Tigers will finish out the regular season next Saturday at Texas A&M.

Last week, LSU was slotted as the No. 7 team in the CFP rankings behind Oregon (6), Tennessee (5), TCU (4), Michigan (3), Ohio State (2) and Georgia (1). The Tigers leapfrogged Oregon this week after the Ducks lost to Washington .

The five teams ahead of LSU last week remain in the same order.

KELLY WANTS CHOWDER Brian Kelly explains why LSU football had chicken broth on sideline, says he wanted clam chowder

KELLY REFLECTS ON SENIOR CLASS LSU football's Brian Kelly gushes about Micah Baskerville, reflects on first senior class

LSU FOOTBALL QUESTIONS Does LSU football have a chance vs No. 1 Georgia in SEC title game and other questions

LSU's matchup against Georgia in the SEC title game will be just the third time since 2011 that the Tigers have reached the conference championship game. LSU's previous two appearances were also against Georgia. The Tigers won both matchups, defeating the Bulldogs 37-10 in 2019 and 42-10 in 2011.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Here's where LSU football landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game

LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

LSU vs. UAB prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 12 best bets from proven model

The No. 6 LSU Tigers will try to impress the College Football Playoff committee when they face the UAB Blazers on Saturday night. LSU has won four straight games and has already clinched its spot in the SEC title game next month. UAB snapped its three-game losing skid with a 41-21 win against North Texas last week. UAB is 4-6 against the spread, while LSU is 6-4 ATS in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. UNO

Tigers' offensive dominance has become too much for the Privateers. With an elite showing from Cam Hayes to close out the second half, their guard play took over. Derek Fountain has officially stolen the show for LSU tonight. The first-year Tiger is up to 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals with 8:45 remaining in this one.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway

BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
BELLE ROSE, LA
theadvocate.com

Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader

Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy