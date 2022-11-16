Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
Trump accused of 'brazen' campaign finance violation one day before expected 2024 launch
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A day ahead of his expected 2024 announcement, former President Donald Trump on Monday was hit with a campaign finance complaint that accuses him of unlawfully transferring a "colossal sum" of money from his leadership PAC to a super PAC that spent millions on this year's midterms—and is positioned to spend millions more on Trump's presidential bid.
All the Signs Trump's Hold on the GOP Is Waning
Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he was ready to lead Republicans to victory in 2024 after an underwhelming performance for his party in a midterm election cycle that they were otherwise expected to dominate. However, all signs seem to indicate Trump's grip over the Republican Party and its voters...
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Now Trump and the GOP are Losing Young Evangelicals Too
Whoever the Republicans pick to stand for president in 2024, they may not be able to count on as much support from the young evangelicals who weren't old enough to vote last time around, according to a just-released study. Donald Trump rode to victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016 with...
US News and World Report
Trump’s Not Done with America. And America Just Might Not Be Done with Him.
A shift occurred last week among Republicans and conservative media following the letdown of the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, a pivot both quick and startling: “Donald Trump certainly is not the leader of the Republican Party,” Daily Wire founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro said. The Wall Street Journal published an editorial calling the former president the “Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” GOP lawmakers and thought leaders speculated openly over whether it was time that Trump was stripped of the mantle of the party. And the former president’s favorite hometown newspaper, the New York Post, dubbed him “Trumpty Dumpty.” “Don ... had a great fall,” the tabloid said, while declaring his rival and potential 2024 foe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture.”
Several Networks Made the Choice Not to Give Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Full Airtime — Including Fox News
Donald Trump is learning very quickly that his popularity is not what it once was. In 2016, networks were tripping over themselves to cover his every move, but in 2022, it’s a much different story. On Tuesday night, the former president announced his third campaign to run for the...
Facebook Will Stop Fact-Checking Trump After He Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Facebook will stop fact-checking Donald Trump after he announces his 2024 presidential run due to Meta’s political speech policy, CNN reported Tuesday. “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” a Meta manager emailed fact-checkers Tuesday, according to a memo obtained by CNN. The memo reminded staffers “political speech is ineligible for fact-checking. This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labeled as created by the politician or their campaign.”
Republican Senators Call for Investigation of GOP Campaign Funds
Two Republican senators have called for an inquiry into the National Republican Senatorial Committee to ascertain exactly where the party's money went during the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reports.
POLITICO
Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization
The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
ValueWalk
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holman Rule Will Defund Garland's Special Counsel
The GOP representative predicted the new Republican House majority will dust off an obscure rule and paralyze the investigations of ex-President Donald Trump.
MSNBC
As Republicans take the House, gridlock won’t be the only problem
Even as Democrats celebrated their unexpectedly strong showings in U.S. Senate, gubernatorial and state legislative races, there was a grudging realization that the incumbent majority was likely to lose control of the U.S. House. Given the low bar Republicans had to clear — a net gain of just five seats would flip the chamber from “blue” to “red” — it was only a matter of time.
grid.news
Why Nancy Pelosi matters: How the departing Speaker of the House set the stage for women in politics
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Thursday that after two decades in leadership positions within the Democratic Party, she is handing off the baton to the next generation of Democratic leaders. She leaves behind a legacy of nearly unrivaled legislative accomplishments — and a mark on the role of women in politics.
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
Do you think Donald trump did something useful to our country?
From 2016 to 2020, Donald trump had taken a series of measures to develop the economy. Now, it’s time for the midterm elections. The competition between democrats and republicans are on the fire. What do you think of Trump as president?
straightarrownews.com
WaPo: No Trump business interests found in Mar-a-Lago documents
According to an article published in the Washington Post earlier this week, federal agents and prosecutors have not found any apparent business interests represented in the classified information found in documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence back in August. The Post citied people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. According to those people, neither the documents nor FBI interviews point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets.
Failing to blow the Horne on a terrible candidate for Arizona schools superintendent
Opinion: It shouldn't be a close race between a competent education leader and a man vilified and called a 'disgrace' by leaders in his own party. So, why is it? Homework. We spent so much time in recent months obsessing on the political candidates who might impact us grown-ups that we ignored – or completely forgot about – the children.
