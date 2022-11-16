ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU cruises past UNO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and his team had no trouble downing UNO in the PMAC on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Tigers (3-0) cruised to a 91-62 win over the Privateers (1-2). Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU trailed for just the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 6 LSU hosts UAB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For its final segment of the season, the TigerTV Tailgate will air earlier than usual to preview No. 6 LSU hosting UAB in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19. The show can be seen LIVE from noon until 12:30 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 8...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Delta adds additional flights for SEC Championship Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta has added two additional flights ahead of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta between No. 6 LSU Tigers and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3. The additional flights that Delta has added are listed below. These flights will be an addition to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Dugas out as Thibodaux head football coach

Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023. Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record. Dugas has been...
THIBODAUX, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: BJ Ojulari & Josh Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two of the biggest leaders on this year’s LSU football team have been junior defensive end BJ Ojulari and junior running back Josh Williams. The two visited with WAFB-TV sports from Gordon Mckernan’s office, as the Tigers have locked up the SEC West and will appear in the conference championship game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dutchtown RB/DB AK Burrell

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - We had 11 winners for Sportsline Player of the Week during the 10-week regular season and our Week 11 winner for Sportsline Player of the Week for the first week of the playoffs is Dutchtown’s senior defensive back/running back AK Burrell. The Griffins top defender...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Regional Round

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Half the teams that made it into the playoffs have been eliminated and for those remaining, all of the games are expected to be a difficult challenge. NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Regional. (1) Ruston - 37 (17) Ouachita Parish - 16 (9) Denham Springs - 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety was awarded a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. With this funding, the university hopes to build on artificial intelligence to help us better understand how we react when behind the wheel. “We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader

Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

