Midland ISD host 8th annual Permian Basin mental health conference
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This is the only free professional development conference, offered to all counselors, administrators, school nurses and anyone who works closely with students in schools across the Permian basin. MISD Mental Health Coordinator, Taylor Harris, said they had one specific theme. “So, this year we’re really focusing...
Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin discuss low literacy rates in the Permian Basin, impact on community
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, November 16, The Midland Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of Education luncheon, where the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin discussed low literacy rates in the Permian basin and how it impacts the community. A study by the American Institutes of Research revealed...
Be Excellent: Mary Hardin Holley
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Holley has a heart for the community, but especially for those in our community who have found themselves in trying times. “You know, it’s just a tangible way that we can show somebody we care,” Holley said. Holley is the Founder of Birthright...
Band of the Week: Monahans Loboes band
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes band is CBS7′s Band of the Week for week 2 of Texas High School playoffs. The Monahans band nearly froze their instruments at this game but that didn’t stop them from cheering on their Loboes football team. See the band in...
The Birth Center in Midland open for expecting families
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin’s only out of hospital birthing facility, The Birth Center is officially open in Midland. They are a state licensed birthing facility. “There’s a lot of people who want an alternative to the hospital who maybe aren’t comfortable with home birth but they...
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
Breaking Bread Ministries of Midland getting ready for annual Thanksgiving Celebration
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Their main goal is to feed the hungry in Midland, doing so for more than 25 years. Interim Executive Director of Breaking Bread, Pat Kneer, said the Thanksgiving celebration was created to bring all members of the community together during the holiday season for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canutillo High School football team will have a game with Arlington Heights High School on November 18, 2022, 14:00:00.
Player(s) of the Week: Gavin Padron and Kavien Ford
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Playoff week two brought two players of the week, Big Spring duo Gavin Padron and Kevin Ford. Last week Big Spring faced 4th down with just a second left. Padron scrambled around evading multiple sacks and found Ford in the end zone to save Big...
The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven. This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become...
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
Midland Police Department hosting Blue Santa Toy Drive
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is holding the Blue Santa Toy Drive. Blue and white striped collection boxes are out at the following locations:. Rogers Ford 4200 W. Wall St. Classic Honda 3705 W. Wall St. Hillander School 1600W. Wadley. Nalley-Pickle & Welch 3800 N Big Spring.
Cedric Benson Statue at Astound Football Stadium in Midland on Hold
Cedric Benson helped lead the Midland Lee Rebels to three consecutive state championships back in the late 90s and early 2000s but the plan to put up a statue of the running back that still owns several football records for Legacy/Lee High School has been put on hold. According to...
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Idalou
DENVER CITY, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes season came to an end in the 2nd round with a 28-0 loss to Idalou. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
RECAP: Wink wins Area Championship over Santo
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats defeated the Santo Wildcats 35-19 on Thursday night to win the Area Championship and remain unbeaten. Wink (12-0) advances to the 3rd round, where it will face Albany (10-2) next Friday in San Angelo. Watch the video above for highlights and a postgame...
Christmas tree at Centennial Park is almost ready for the holidays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas tree that goes up every year in downtown Midland is almost finished. It takes seven to eight business days to assemble, with a crew of about 10 people working the entire day. The tree is 50 feet with 11 sections, 250 panels, 3,500 lights...
Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
Former Big Spring High School Baseball Coach sentenced to deferred adjudication probation
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Big Spring High School Baseball Coach Matthew Yanez was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation last week. Yanez had been arrested for improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony offense, in April 2022. Last week...
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
