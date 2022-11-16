Suspect in custody after SWAT call to northeast Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody Tuesday following a SWAT callout to a northeast Austin apartment complex.

Austin Police arrived on the scene at an apartment complex located at 7247 Cameron Rd. just after 6 p.m. SWAT was also called.

During a police briefing, the Austin Police Department said the call came from one of several roommates in the apartment, who told police the suspect, an unidentified man, pulled a weapon on one of the roommates.

Everyone in the apartment except for the suspect was able to get out, but the suspect refused to leave when police asked him to.

APD said the suspect has a history with the department, but it’s not clear if it includes violence.

Residents in the surrounding units were evacuated while police tried to get the suspect to come out. A victim services team was on site to help.

Parts of Cameron Road were also shut down while there was police activity in the area.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. and could face felony family violence charges, APD said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.