ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

NC State rifle falls to West Virginia in final match of season

No. 11 NC State rifle completed its final match of the regular season with a loss against No. 5 West Virginia. Seven athletes represented the Pack and had some solid performances to end the season. The Wolfpack (2-4) lost to the Mountaineers (10-1) by a score of 4,751-4,687, unable to...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Men’s basketball rewind: NC State looks to repeat historic upset in Bahamas

It’s been nearly five years since NC State basketball last played in Atlantis. The last time the red-and-white took a trip to the Bahamas was in 2017 when the Pack took on Arizona, the then-No. 2 team in the country. In this game NC State defeated the Wildcats 90-84, shocking the college basketball world.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Wolfpack women’s basketball victorious over Elon

On Nov. 10, NC State women’s basketball faced off against the Elon Phoenix. The Wolfpack won 89-55. This win was the 1,000th win in program history. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/. I’m in the class of 2023 studying communication media and creative writing. I joined Technician as a video correspondent...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Wolfpack women’s basketball eviscerates 49ers to finish homestand

NC State women’s basketball came away with another blowout victory over the UNC-Charlotte 49ers at home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, putting up a season-high 96 points against Charlotte’s 48. The No. 10 Wolfpack (4-0) finished its first stretch of games at home with a win against the 49ers...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Pack men’s basketball dominates in season-opening game

On Nov. 7, NC State men’s basketball played Austin Peay in its first game of the season. The Wolfpack came out on top with a final score of 99-50. Video by Shaun Deardorff. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/

Comments / 0

Community Policy