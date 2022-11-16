Read full article on original website
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
delawarepublic.org
Tension emerges around Kent County Levy Court's plan to provide ARPA funding to Delaware Turf
Kent County’s Levy Court is still distributing more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and this week, questions emerged about a large chunk to the Delaware Turf athletic complex south of Dover. Levy Court set its ARPA spending priorities in April, focusing on support for senior...
delawarebusinessnow.com
UMB opens trust services officer in north Wilmington
UMB announced gained regulatory approval to offer Delaware Statutory Trust services through its subsidiary UMB Delaware Inc. The office is based in north Wilmington. UMB is a unit of a regional bank based in Kansas City, MO. Delaware Statutory Trust services will be provided through a recently opened office in...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic. But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough. At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
Howard County Resident Comes Home To Herd Of Horses In Backyard
An Ellicott City resident got quite the surprise after arriving home to find several donkeys and miniature horses in their backyard, authorities say. Howard County authorities say that the resident called for assistance after noticing the new additions, as they did not belong to them. Officers were able to arrive...
wypr.org
Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner
Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
Nottingham MD
Major Cities Chiefs Association ranks Baltimore County number 1 in homicide reduction
TOWSON, MD—The Major Cities Chiefs Association recently released its 2022 third quarter crime survey results. MCCA is a collaboration of the 79 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada. The survey highlights the work of the Baltimore County Police Department, in collaboration with community partners, in...
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WGAL
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
