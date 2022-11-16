ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

UMB opens trust services officer in north Wilmington

UMB announced gained regulatory approval to offer Delaware Statutory Trust services through its subsidiary UMB Delaware Inc. The office is based in north Wilmington. UMB is a unit of a regional bank based in Kansas City, MO. Delaware Statutory Trust services will be provided through a recently opened office in...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
abc27.com

New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
wypr.org

Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner

Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
GREENWOOD, DE
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA

