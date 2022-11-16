ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Stops Sale of Believe Magic Key Passes

After opening Magic Key pass sales yesterday, Disneyland Resort has stopped the sale of the Believe tier. The Believe tier is the second highest after Inspire and above Enchant and Imagine. It was $1,099 and included discounts, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and six Park Pass reservations. Renewals will be available still.
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Tokyo Disney Resort Announces ‘Minnie Besties Bash!’ Event

In the final buildup to Tokyo Disney Resort’s exciting 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration in April, the Oriental Land Company has announced what may be the final Minnie-centric winter event. Starting in January, guests can enjoy Minnie Besties Bash! at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. From January...
PHOTOS: Disney Gives Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom Entrance

The perks keep rolling in for Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World. New golden tapstiles have replaced the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. As of this afternoon, all other lanes remain silver. While tapping in, we didn’t notice anything special happen. These golden...
Shanghai Disney Resort to Begin Phased Reopening

Shanghai Disney Resort shut down on Halloween due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The resort has announced that they are ready to begin a phased reopening. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will be the first to reopen starting on November 17, 2022, with hotel reservation services restarting today.
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new offering for their 2022 Mardi Gras festival: Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
EPCOT Christmas Tree Erected for 2022 Holidays

Guests can now enjoy the giant EPCOT Christmas tree on the World Showcase promenade ahead of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The tree is next to the lagoon, between Port of Entry and Disney Traders. It’s wrapped in blue garland with large golden bells. An angel holding...
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again

After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations

Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
PHOTOS: New Themed Turnstiles Finally Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

About a month ago, we showed off new themed turnstiles which were installed at the entrance of Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Now they’ve finally been activated and are open for guests to use!. The new turnstiles are located on the right side of the main entrance area in...
Holiday Sound Effects Coming to Fab 50 Sculptures at Walt Disney World

The Disney Fab 50 character sculptures at Walt Disney World will have special holiday sound effects this holiday season. The effects can be activated using a MagicBand+. The video shared by Disney has examples of Winnie the Pooh, Minnie, and Donald saying holiday phrases. There will also be MagicBand+ holiday...
Disney Patents New Water Ride Motion Simulator, Possibly For ‘Moana’ Attraction

Disney has patented technology for a new kind of water ride that could be implemented at Disney Parks in the near future. As Disney states in the patent, water rides are some of the most memorable attractions but rarely utilize new technology and are tame compared to roller-coasters. Flume rides like Splash Mountain are designed to be relatively smooth.
PHOTOS: New Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle Cup and Drink Carriers Arrive at the Universal Orlando Resort

The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.
REVIEW: Pistachio-Cherry Churro Returns for the Holidays at Disneyland

The Pistachio-Cherry Churro at Disneyland is back for the holiday season. You can find the churro at the cart in New Orleans Square. Cinnamon churro rolled in pistachio and sour cherry sugars and served with a side of ghost pepper grape sauce. The sour cherry churro is just as sweet...

