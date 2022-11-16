Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Stops Sale of Believe Magic Key Passes
After opening Magic Key pass sales yesterday, Disneyland Resort has stopped the sale of the Believe tier. The Believe tier is the second highest after Inspire and above Enchant and Imagine. It was $1,099 and included discounts, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and six Park Pass reservations. Renewals will be available still.
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion Vault Collection Tees at Walt Disney World
Two new T-shirts honoring classic Walt Disney World attractions are now available at Walt Disney World as part of the 50th anniversary Vault Collection. We found these Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion tees in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, of all places. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad...
Queue to Purchase New Disneyland Resort Magic Key Passes Opens With Wait Times Over an Hour
The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing an online waiting room, where the current wait time is over an hour. In the past, the wait time usually doesn’t specify how much more than an hour it will be. It...
Tokyo Disney Resort Announces ‘Minnie Besties Bash!’ Event
In the final buildup to Tokyo Disney Resort’s exciting 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration in April, the Oriental Land Company has announced what may be the final Minnie-centric winter event. Starting in January, guests can enjoy Minnie Besties Bash! at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. From January...
PHOTOS: Disney Gives Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom Entrance
The perks keep rolling in for Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World. New golden tapstiles have replaced the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. As of this afternoon, all other lanes remain silver. While tapping in, we didn’t notice anything special happen. These golden...
Shanghai Disney Resort to Begin Phased Reopening
Shanghai Disney Resort shut down on Halloween due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The resort has announced that they are ready to begin a phased reopening. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will be the first to reopen starting on November 17, 2022, with hotel reservation services restarting today.
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience
Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new offering for their 2022 Mardi Gras festival: Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
EPCOT Christmas Tree Erected for 2022 Holidays
Guests can now enjoy the giant EPCOT Christmas tree on the World Showcase promenade ahead of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The tree is next to the lagoon, between Port of Entry and Disney Traders. It’s wrapped in blue garland with large golden bells. An angel holding...
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again
After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations
Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023 at Disneyland, New Details and Concept Art Released
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland will reopen on March 8, 2023, a year after it initially closed. The land originally opened in 1993 and is receiving a major overhaul to coincide with the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which also opened in early 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Mandalorian and Grogu Debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Mando entered alongside Boba Fett this morning. He carried Grogu in a bag at his side. Watch our video of the duo’s debut below. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News...
PHOTOS: New Themed Turnstiles Finally Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
About a month ago, we showed off new themed turnstiles which were installed at the entrance of Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Now they’ve finally been activated and are open for guests to use!. The new turnstiles are located on the right side of the main entrance area in...
Guest Claiming to Be Government Agent on Secret Mission Demands Refund for Walt Disney World Park Admission
Guest Relations at Walt Disney World hears lots of complaints and issues from visitors every day. This summer, they fielded one encounter that was undoubtedly more unorthodox than usual. A 37-year-old Chicago man wanted a refund for his theme park tickets when he visited Guest Relations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Holiday Sound Effects Coming to Fab 50 Sculptures at Walt Disney World
The Disney Fab 50 character sculptures at Walt Disney World will have special holiday sound effects this holiday season. The effects can be activated using a MagicBand+. The video shared by Disney has examples of Winnie the Pooh, Minnie, and Donald saying holiday phrases. There will also be MagicBand+ holiday...
Disney Patents New Water Ride Motion Simulator, Possibly For ‘Moana’ Attraction
Disney has patented technology for a new kind of water ride that could be implemented at Disney Parks in the near future. As Disney states in the patent, water rides are some of the most memorable attractions but rarely utilize new technology and are tame compared to roller-coasters. Flume rides like Splash Mountain are designed to be relatively smooth.
PHOTOS: New Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle Cup and Drink Carriers Arrive at the Universal Orlando Resort
The holiday season has arrived at the Universal Orlando Resort, and if you’re looking to carry around your new favorite Coca-Cola Holiday Freestyle cup in style, Universal’s got you covered with a new carrier. These cup holders debuted during Halloween Horror Nights and were a huge success. If you failed to track down one of those elusive cup carriers during HHN, Universal has you covered with this cheerful new design.
REVIEW: Thai Iced Tea Returns with Sea Salt Cream for the Holidays at Disney California Adventure
It’s the holiday season here at Disneyland Resort, and there are festive offerings around every corner. Over at Lucky Fortune Cookery, the Thai Iced Tea returns, but this year it has a sea salt cream topper. Thai Iced Tea – $6.49. with sea salt cream and brown sugar...
REVIEW: Pistachio-Cherry Churro Returns for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Pistachio-Cherry Churro at Disneyland is back for the holiday season. You can find the churro at the cart in New Orleans Square. Cinnamon churro rolled in pistachio and sour cherry sugars and served with a side of ghost pepper grape sauce. The sour cherry churro is just as sweet...
