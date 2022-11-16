Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"Amy Christie
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Porterville Recorder
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Porterville Recorder
UNC ASHEVILLE 72, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 64
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pember 3-5, Jones 3-9, Stephney 2-3, Abee 2-4, Battle 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Burgess 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Pember 6, McMullen). Turnovers: 13 (Pember 5, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Abee, Battle, Stephney). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 134, Phoenix 133
Percentages: FG .521, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Craig 3-5, Payne 2-4, Lee 2-5, Booker 2-9, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ayton 3, Bridges 3). Turnovers: 14 (Payne 4, Ayton 2, Bridges 2, Booker,...
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 80, CAL POLY 43
Percentages: FG .279, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haller). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3, Penn-Johnson 3, Pierce 3, Prukop 2, Stevenson...
Porterville Recorder
CENTRAL ARKANSAS 90, RIDER 85
Percentages: FG .528, FT .719. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Olowokere 3-5, Hunter 3-6, Klintman 2-4, Cooper 2-5, Kirsipuu 1-2, Daughtery 0-1, Kayouloud 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bounds, Olowokere). Turnovers: 15 (Cato 4, Olowokere 4, Cooper 2, Bounds, Hunter, Kayouloud, Kirsipuu, Klintman). Steals: 8 (Kayouloud...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 19 ILLINOIS 79, NO. 8 UCLA 70
Percentages: FG .375, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Singleton 4-7, Campbell 4-9, Jaquez 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bona 2, Nwuba). Turnovers: 15 (Campbell 5, Bailey 3, Jaquez 3, J.Clark 2, Andrews, Singleton). Steals: 10 (Campbell 3, Jaquez 3, Bailey 2, Bona,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 111, N.Y. Knicks 101
NEW YORK (101) Barrett 6-19 5-5 18, Randle 7-15 3-4 20, Hartenstein 3-4 1-1 8, Brunson 2-13 8-8 13, Reddish 3-8 4-4 11, Toppin 0-5 1-2 1, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-7 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 0-5 6-6 6, Rose 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 30-87 32-34 101.
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 62, MERRIMACK 51
Percentages: FG .356, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McKoy 2-4, Etumnu 1-1, Reid 1-3, Bennett 1-5, Derring 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Turnovers: 11 (Derkack 4, Bennett 3, Reid 3, Etumnu). Steals: 9 (Bennett 3, Derkack 2, McKoy 2, Reid, Stinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MONTANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bannan393-76-92-155212.
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 70, IDAHO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bruner 2-5, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bruner 3, Bowen 2, Corbett 2, Smith 2, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Tainamo).
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, PACIFIC 91, 2OT
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .438, FT .512. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee 3). Turnovers: 12 (Lee 4, Harris 2, Wade 2, Wrightsell 2, San Antonio, Square). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
USC 83, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 74
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Leffew 4-5, Benjamin 2-7, Reaves 1-2, D.Thomas 1-3, Gibson 1-5, Lipscomb 0-1, Tinsley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson 3, Lipscomb). Turnovers: 11 (Leffew 3, Benjamin 2, Tinsley 2, Barton, D.Thomas, Gibson, Jefferson). Steals: 10 (Jefferson...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
Porterville Recorder
No. 18 Arizona 87, Loyola Marymount 51
ARIZONA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.459, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Martinez 2-3, Reese 1-2, Loville 1-2, Conner 1-4, Pueyo 1-1, Fields 0-1, Gilbert 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nnaji 2, Reese 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hylton 4, Reese 2, Gilbert 2, Fields 1, Pellington 1) Steals: 12 (Gilbert 3, Pueyo 3,...
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves ladder to ground in postgame free-throw session
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen shoving a 12-foot ladder to the ground following Milwaukee's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.
Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown to start at Clemson, with Tyler Van Dyke on the sideline
It’s the true freshman under center again for the Miami Hurricanes.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham out vs. N.C. State due to injury
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will not play against No. 24 N.C. State on Saturday because of a right shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists...
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -4.5; over/under is 158. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland's 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 10-3 at home last season while going 20-12...
