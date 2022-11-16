ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence defeats Stonehill 100-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
Ed Croswell had 16 points in Providence's 100-76 victory over Stonehill on Tuesday night.

Croswell also had nine rebounds for the Friars (3-0). Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Clifton Moore was 4 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Shamir Johnson finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (1-3). Max Zegarowski added 14 points and Thatcher Stone had 12 points.

Providence entered halftime up 47-36. Hopkins paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Providence outscored Stonehill in the second half by 13 points, with Croswell scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

