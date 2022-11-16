Hononegah swimmer Gracie Colvin signs letter of intent to University of Arkansas

ROCKTON—Girls swimming head coach Brian McGuire said he can count on one hand the number of practices senior Gracie Colvin has missed in her four years at Hononegah.

It’s that work ethic, combined with her sheer athleticism and stellar academics, that led Colvin to signing her letter of intent to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s really exciting,” Colvin said. “I’ve been swimming competitively since I was 10, and I fell in love with the whole process of it all. You’re constantly trying to push yourself mentally and physically.”

Colvin has had an outstanding career as an Indian, being named to the All-NIC-10 First Team all four years and winning the Most Valuable Performer award in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

McGuire said Colvin going Division I says a lot about her commitment to the sport.

“Gracie’s been really easy to coach,” McGuire said. “She’s just that driven of a kid. She’ll stay after practice for 20 or 30 minutes just fine tuning everything. And she listens, so we can take different techniques and apply them and see what works really well.”

Colvin was named as one of the USA Swimming’s 2022 Scholastic All-Americans, which requires an athlete to maintain a 3.5 grade point average or and swim a Winter Junior Nationals qualifying time in 2022.

She finished her athletic career at Hononegah by setting a new pool and sectional record at sectionals after winning the 100-yard butterfly in 55.51 seconds before becoming a finalist at the IHSA state swim meet, where she finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 butterfly.

All of her work culminated in Colvin being offered a full-ride to become a Razorback.

“On my visit, it really felt like the place for me,” she said. “I really clicked with the whole team, and I just knew that the resources they have and the staff would really help me become the best version of myself.”

Colvin added that she is excited to get started as a Hog.

“I definitely want to be able to contribute to the team’s overall success,” she said. “I want to help them get higher in the rankings, and swim at the SEC Championships and the NCAA Championships, whether it’s as a relay or individually.”