Pennsylvania State

Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Biden administration announces recycling infrastructure, outreach funding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made $100 million available in grants for recycling infrastructure and recycling outreach and education projects across the county. The agency has published two requests for applications for new recycling infrastructure and education grants totaling $70 million. EPA announced a new $30 million grant...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman turns heads with suit and tie at Senate orientation in D.C.

Senate-elect John Fetterman attended orientation in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and, per usual, he garnered attention for his attire. But not for the regular hoodie and shorts combo. This time, social media was abuzz because Fetterman sported a suit and tie. Simple images of Fetterman in a dark suit with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Pennsylvania Republicans anxious after Trump’s campaign announcement

Less than a week from some crushing midterm defeats for the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House to mixed reactions from local Republicans and political experts. Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, supports the former president, but wishes...
The Independent

Another union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads

A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though it includes the biggest raises workers have seen in more than four decades. The union represents just a few hundred of the roughly 115,000 rail workers involved in the contract dispute with Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and other railroads. All 12 rail unions must approve their deals to prevent a...
PennLive.com

Will Trump’s 3rd presidential run mean a primary fight in Pennsylvania?

Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running for president in 2024 means that Pennsylvania will certainly land in the national spotlight again. Trump has never backed off his lies and conspiracies about the validity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result, which saw him lose to President Joe Biden by 80,555 votes, and raised doubts about last week’s midterm election.
eenews.net

Trump launches presidential run with climate fallacies

Former President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail with his energy and environmental legacy in tatters. Trump’s policies to boost fossil fuel production, roll back environmental standards and stymie international climate action largely have not survived, less than two years after the Republican left the White House. Some were unwound by President Joe Biden, others tossed by the courts and a few nixed by Congress.
