Read full article on original website
Related
Oddee
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
Pennsylvanians are looking to move to these states the most: study
U-Haul revealed back in January how more people are moving out of Pennsylvania than in. Now a new study has revealed the top states Pennsylvanians are looking to move to. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul | Today in Pa. Researchers at MovingAPT.com—a platform dedicated...
Billions funneled to green agenda one year after Biden signed infrastructure law
One year after President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, billions have been spent on a wide range of green projects around the country.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Biden administration announces recycling infrastructure, outreach funding
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made $100 million available in grants for recycling infrastructure and recycling outreach and education projects across the county. The agency has published two requests for applications for new recycling infrastructure and education grants totaling $70 million. EPA announced a new $30 million grant...
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman turns heads with suit and tie at Senate orientation in D.C.
Senate-elect John Fetterman attended orientation in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and, per usual, he garnered attention for his attire. But not for the regular hoodie and shorts combo. This time, social media was abuzz because Fetterman sported a suit and tie. Simple images of Fetterman in a dark suit with...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Payments up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on Pennsylvania residents could go even higher.
Trump announcement sparks excitement among local Democrats
As local Democrats continue to celebrate their party’s success in last week’s elections, former President Donald Trump’s newest bid for the White House is providing some with even more confidence moving forward. Trump on Tuesday announced his third bid for the presidency, raising concerns among local Republicans...
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
US farmer worried Biden's policies put industry in jeopardy
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports live from a struggling New Jersey grain and vegetable farm to discuss the impact of the Biden administration's policies.
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Some Pennsylvania Republicans anxious after Trump’s campaign announcement
Less than a week from some crushing midterm defeats for the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House to mixed reactions from local Republicans and political experts. Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, supports the former president, but wishes...
Another union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads
A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though it includes the biggest raises workers have seen in more than four decades. The union represents just a few hundred of the roughly 115,000 rail workers involved in the contract dispute with Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and other railroads. All 12 rail unions must approve their deals to prevent a...
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
Will Trump’s 3rd presidential run mean a primary fight in Pennsylvania?
Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running for president in 2024 means that Pennsylvania will certainly land in the national spotlight again. Trump has never backed off his lies and conspiracies about the validity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result, which saw him lose to President Joe Biden by 80,555 votes, and raised doubts about last week’s midterm election.
eenews.net
Trump launches presidential run with climate fallacies
Former President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail with his energy and environmental legacy in tatters. Trump’s policies to boost fossil fuel production, roll back environmental standards and stymie international climate action largely have not survived, less than two years after the Republican left the White House. Some were unwound by President Joe Biden, others tossed by the courts and a few nixed by Congress.
Kim Ward named Pennsylvania’s first female Senate president pro tempore
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican state Sen. Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) has been elected to serve as Pennsylvania’s interim Senate president pro tempore, the first female to hold the position in the commonwealth’s history. Ward’s term will run from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023, until the Senate votes for a permanent president pro tempore to […]
Comments / 0