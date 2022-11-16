ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live

By Dominick Mastrangelo
KDVR.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “How the Story of Soccer Became the Story of Everything,” by Tim Murphy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy