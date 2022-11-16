10 reformed addicts graduate from Winnebago County drug court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students of a different kind celebrated milestones at a special graduation in Rockford on Tuesday.

The city’s drug court program helps people end their dependence on drugs and alcohol. The program has completely turned their lives around.

“I have to say, it was quite a journey,” graduate Marisius Foster said. “It’s such a blessing to be here today.”

Ten graduates were answered at the 50th Winnebago County Adult Drug Court graduation ceremony. Drug court targets people in the criminal justice system who are physically dependent on drugs and alcohol, and works to help them achieve and maintain sobriety.

“It’s a tough program,” said Judge Janet Holmgren, presiding judge of the problem-solving courts division. “We demand a lot, but we also offer a lot.”

In addition to treatment support, there are other kinds of complementary services, like employment and family counciling.

“That’s the whole goal,” Holmgren said. “It’s a holistic program where we really try to offer the full continuum of services needed and supports.”

That is a key component to recovery and being productive in the community. Foster is grateful for how the program has helped him grow.

“I was definitely one of those characters that thought I knew it all, but I have to say that I got humbled, and I got humbled in a good way,” he said.

This group of graduates had to navigate some of the program virtually due to COVID.

“Their commitment to their recovery was incredible. Working through all that and still maintaining a connection, still putting recovery first, doing all the hard work,” Holmgren said. “I really am so proud of this class of graduates.”

Foster said that drug court pushed him and helped him to see things that he did not see in himself.

“God did things for me that I couldn’t do for myself,” Foster said. “It’s truly been a blessing the people, places and things that’ he put in my life, and drug court was one of them.”

A total of 737 participants have graduated from the drug court program since it began in 1996.

