Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Firestone Building in Hoopeston Burns Down; Investigation Continues
The old Firestone building on the west side of Illinois Route 1 in Hoopeston is now a pile of rubble after a Tuesday, November 15th fire. Fire Chief Joel Bird has been quoted as stating the building was “totally involved” in massive flames and smoke upon firefighters’ arrival, and that the building needed to be completely torn down because of hot spots reigniting.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rotary Takes Tour of T. H. Snyder
(Above) On Nov. 14, the Danville Noon Rotary toured T.H. Snyder, the world-class woodworking company that has been based in Danville since 1921. Shown here on the right is Brett Irle, whose family has owned the business since 2009. While much of the company’s high-end residential and commercial work is sold in Chicago, T.H. Snyder craftsmanship will also be on display in Danville’s Golden Nugget Casino, which Mr. Irle says “is going to look magnificent.” On the left is Rotarian Dr. Ronald Serfoss, who thanked Mr. Irle for the tour by giving him a much-coveted Rotary coffee mug.
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A Call to “STEPUP” for Early Childhood Development
(Above) Tammy Pollitt, Brooke Davis, and Caylynne Dobbles from Birth to Five Illinois speak at STEP meeting. This past Friday’s STEPUP meeting at Danville’s Second Church of Christ focused on another specific challenge for the Vermilion County area. The topic was early childhood development, and getting those under the age of six ready for school. Tammy Pollitt from Birth to Five Illinois mentioned that throughout the county there are over 6,000 children under the age of six, but only about 1,200 are in some kind of early development or pre-K program. Niah Hamilton, who runs the federal grant iGrow program for the entire county, says that’s a disturbing number.
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Gibson City home’s attached garage
GIBSON CITY — The state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday morning that caused heavy damage to a Gibson City home’s attached garage. An estimated eight volunteer firefighters from Elliott and 12 from Gibson City responded around 9:06 a.m....
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dr. Tim Meneely Looks forward to a “Moving” Spring for Carle
With the new Carle at the Riverfront clinic and ambulatory surgical center set to open in 2023, Carle Medical Director for Vermilion and Iroquois Counties Dr. Tim Meneely told 1490 WDAN’s Laura Williams on Community Connection that the first quarter of the year will be non-stop change. First, construction will most likely conclude in January, with moving in starting in February. As Dr. Meneely pointed out, many offices will be moving over from 2300 North Vermilion location, and the 311 West Fairchild location. So if you are a regular or new patient at either site, please double-check.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Receives Report of Progress on Pension Funding
Danville the Tuesday night, November 15th Danville City Council meeting, a message was delivered from Lauterbach and Amen; and their independent analysis that showed Danville’s progress over the last four years in funding its pensions. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr explains. AUDIO: You look at our police; previously we were...
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
State police confirmed that the weapon involved was the service weapon of the deputy.
