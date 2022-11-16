(Above) Tammy Pollitt, Brooke Davis, and Caylynne Dobbles from Birth to Five Illinois speak at STEP meeting. This past Friday’s STEPUP meeting at Danville’s Second Church of Christ focused on another specific challenge for the Vermilion County area. The topic was early childhood development, and getting those under the age of six ready for school. Tammy Pollitt from Birth to Five Illinois mentioned that throughout the county there are over 6,000 children under the age of six, but only about 1,200 are in some kind of early development or pre-K program. Niah Hamilton, who runs the federal grant iGrow program for the entire county, says that’s a disturbing number.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO