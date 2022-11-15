Read full article on original website
Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend
After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend. Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
Coldest temperatures of the season ahead—gusty winds to add to the chill
Saturday-Sunday Coldest temperatures of the season ahead—could include local single digit lows Sunday morning areas far west of Chicago SATURDAY MORNING LOWS: SUNDAY MORNING LOWS: PERIOD OF GUSTY WINDS AHEAD—ADDING TO THE UNSEASONABLE CHILL FRIDAY PM: WIND GUSTS NEAR 30 MPH CHICAGO AREA : SATURDAY PM: WIND GUSTS 35-40 MPH EXPECTED :
Temps will warm up as we head into Thanksgiving
–We managed 21% of our possible sun Thursday, reports veteran NWS observer and Chicago climate guru Frank Wachowski—but we also had a few squally snow showers. –The chill was heightened today by the arrival of gusty WSW winds which reached 35 mph at O’Hare and 39 mph at Midway.
Wintry conditions cause crashes, spinouts on some Chicago area roads
CHICAGO — A wintry mix Friday caused messy, hazardous travel conditions in some parts of the Chicago area. Scattered bursts of snowfall created slippery and icy conditions on the roads in Northwest Indiana, the south side of Chicago and the southern suburbs. Multiple crashes were reported on area roads,...
Chicago Weather: Snow-covered roads lead to crashes on area expressways
Bursts of snow created some problems on Chicago area expressways Friday morning.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Flurries, arctic cold ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cold conditions and passing flurries Thursday. Temperatures climb near freezing Thursday before falling through the 20s by evening. A wintry chill lingers this weekend. There may be a few flurries around on Saturday, but the cold continues. The sun returns by Sunday.
10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
You don't have to spend money on expensive admissions tickets for these fun and free holiday events around Chicago. (CHICAGO) Yes, it's cold out. Yes, inflation is insane. But a big city like Chicago adds sparkle and shine to the holiday season and there are plenty of festive events going on this month that you don't even have to spend a dime on.
WATCH: Boy Falls 24-Feet Down Navy Pier Climbing Wall Without Harness
Video footage shows moments before and after the fall.
Chicago Weather Alert: More snow ahead Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day, another chance of snow.Roadways should be clear for the morning commuters because only minor accumulation is expected. Evening commuters may be impacted by slow driving conditions with more snow. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but an arctic chill settles in by the end of the week. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s and lows in the teens.
What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?
For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of. The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. "CTA treated my dad pretty well, I...
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues in Lake County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Lake County.The National Weather Service cancelled its advisory Monday afternoon for much of the Chicago region including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement. Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼
It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
