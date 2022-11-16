ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players

Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Spun

Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing

The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

USC receiving corps close to 100 percent, look to continue solid play

This USC receiving corps has radiated with potential since the start of the season, made up of a few high-level transfers and a handful of holdovers that built a unique chemistry through the struggles of reshaping the roster. The 9-1 Trojans are ranked No. 7 in the country and the receivers, after a couple of weeks without standouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, are one step closer to being the healthiest they’ve been in weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan hosting rising power forward target on official visit

The Michigan Insider has learned that Colorado Prep big power forward Baye Ndongo will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit. The Wolverines offered the 6-8, 220-pounder two months ago, establishing it as an immediate contender in his recruitment. "I’m really interested (in Michigan),” Ndongo told The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
