Read full article on original website
Related
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
atozsports.com
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
Urban Meyer Reveals Surprising Team With 'Easiest Path' To Playoff
The coach of three national champion teams, and owner of a pristine 187-32 record at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about what it takes for teams to thrive in the postseason. So it raised an eyebrow or two when Meyer cited the Tennessee Volunteers as the team with the ...
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
atozsports.com
How history shows that LSU shouldn’t be in the playoff even if they beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game
It feels like we’ve gone through every single possible scenario that could keep the Tennessee Vols out of the playoff. TCU winning out and then USC winning the Pac-12 with one loss is the scenario that seems the scariest to Vols fans right now. I think Tennessee is better...
Nick Saban Admits What "Breaks His Heart" Regarding Former Players
Over the past few weeks, former Alabama players have been critical of the Crimson Tide's play so far this season. During his weekly radio show on Thursday night, head coach Nick Saban made it clear he doesn't appreciate those comments. Saban admitted it "hurts" his "heart" when former players suggest current players aren't playing to the Alabama standard.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing
The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
What Josh Heupel said Thursday about Vols' injuries, trip to South Carolina
After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through Thursday morning, coach Josh Heupel met with reporters for his final availability with local media before his team's game Saturday night at South Carolina. The fifth-ranked Vols will take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., in their penultimate regular-season game. Tennessee...
247Sports
USC receiving corps close to 100 percent, look to continue solid play
This USC receiving corps has radiated with potential since the start of the season, made up of a few high-level transfers and a handful of holdovers that built a unique chemistry through the struggles of reshaping the roster. The 9-1 Trojans are ranked No. 7 in the country and the receivers, after a couple of weeks without standouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, are one step closer to being the healthiest they’ve been in weeks.
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Michigan hosting rising power forward target on official visit
The Michigan Insider has learned that Colorado Prep big power forward Baye Ndongo will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit. The Wolverines offered the 6-8, 220-pounder two months ago, establishing it as an immediate contender in his recruitment. "I’m really interested (in Michigan),” Ndongo told The...
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
247Sports
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0