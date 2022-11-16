ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

All the details about Naomi Biden’s upcoming White House wedding

Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal will exchange vows on the South Lawn of the White House, during what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal are expected to the knot on Saturday 19 November. The occasion will mark the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.The 28 year old first announced the location of her White House wedding in a July tweet, in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump admits Melania’s rough time in White House ‘hasn’t been a joy ride’

Donald Trump admitted that his wife Melania Trump had a difficult time in the White House as he launched his campaign to try and return there in 2024.“It hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady. It hasn’t been a joy ride,” he said as he invited her to stand up and take applause from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.“I go home and she says ‘you look angry and upset’ and I say just leave me alone ... it hasn’t been the easiest thing but she has been a great first lady and people love her.”Melania joined the former...
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi

The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy