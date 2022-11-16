Ohio State ranked No. 2 in new College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — With just two games to go in the regular season, Ohio State has kept its stronghold in the coveted top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday, alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 LSU are considered the first two teams outside of the playoff positions.

This is the second week in a row the last four unbeaten teams in the FBS occupy the playoff spots but that might not last for much longer.

The Buckeyes will play its final road regular season game of 2022 this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. Rival Michigan hosts Illinois on Saturday as the Wolverines also look to stay unbeaten.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play on Nov. 26 in Columbus and each could go into that game with an 11-0 overall record.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 15, 2022)

1 Georgia 2 Ohio State 3 Michigan 4 TCU

5 Tennessee 6 LSU 7 USC 8 Alabama 9 Clemson 10 Utah 11 Penn State 12 Oregon 13 North Carolina 14 Ole Miss 15 Kansas State 16 UCLA 17 Washington 18 Notre Dame 19 Florida State 20 UCF 21 Tulane 22 Oklahoma State 23 Oregon State 24 NC State 25 Cincinnati

