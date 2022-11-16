ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in new College Football Playoff rankings

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — With just two games to go in the regular season, Ohio State has kept its stronghold in the coveted top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday, alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 LSU are considered the first two teams outside of the playoff positions.

Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s game against Maryland

This is the second week in a row the last four unbeaten teams in the FBS occupy the playoff spots but that might not last for much longer.

The Buckeyes will play its final road regular season game of 2022 this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. Rival Michigan hosts Illinois on Saturday as the Wolverines also look to stay unbeaten.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play on Nov. 26 in Columbus and each could go into that game with an 11-0 overall record.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 15, 2022)

1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Michigan
4 TCU
5 Tennessee
6 LSU
7 USC
8 Alabama
9 Clemson
10 Utah
11 Penn State
12 Oregon
13 North Carolina
14 Ole Miss
15 Kansas State
16 UCLA
17 Washington
18 Notre Dame
19 Florida State
20 UCF
21 Tulane
22 Oklahoma State
23 Oregon State
24 NC State
25 Cincinnati
