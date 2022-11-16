ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Beaufort County bridge into Belhaven temporarily reopens

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek that is undergoing preservation work has temporarily reopened. Some of the maintenance work on the bridge since it closed Nov. 9 has been completed early, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic on Thursday. A contracting crew for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to reclose the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Kinston councilman holds first office hours

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Councilman Chris Suggs held his first “office hours.” It was an opportunity for Kinston residents to express their concerns and get to know the city leader in a more personable setting on Thursday. Born and raised in Kinston, Suggs said he wanted community members to feel comfortable sharing their problems, […]
KINSTON, NC
Tim Reeder declared winner of NC House District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A canvas on Friday of the votes cast in the Nov. 8 election show Tim Reeder as the official winner of the NC House District 9 race. The race was held between Reeder, a Republican, and Brian Farkas, the incumbent Democrat. The unofficial returns on Election Day had Reeder with 15,069 […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
ECU Health Beaufort unveils community garden

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not just a place to pick up produce, it’s also a “classroom” that teaches people about healthy lifestyles and eating. That’s the goal of the ECU Health Beaufort community garden and outdoor classroom in Washington. They had their first fall harvest event Friday. One of the leads for the event […]
WASHINGTON, NC
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Winterville police looking for counterfeit suspect

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are looking for a suspect in a counterfeit case. Police said a man who is pictured here entered the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Rd. in Winterville. He used two counterfeit $100 bills and a counterfeit $50 to add $276 to his financial account. If anyone has seen this […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
Marine Corp veteran continues to serve as civilian

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Liz Hartman is a former Arabic linguist for the Marine Corps and currently serves as commander of the American Legion Post 539. She joined the Marine Corps when she was 20 years old because she felt she needed to make a drastic change to reach her desired accomplishments. “I joined […]
NEW BERN, NC
Family happy, relieved Wendell 9-year-old found alive

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) —  A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy.  Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
WENDELL, NC
Havelock drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised […]
HAVELOCK, NC

