Beaufort County bridge into Belhaven temporarily reopens
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek that is undergoing preservation work has temporarily reopened. Some of the maintenance work on the bridge since it closed Nov. 9 has been completed early, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic on Thursday. A contracting crew for the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to reclose the […]
Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
Kinston councilman holds first office hours
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Councilman Chris Suggs held his first “office hours.” It was an opportunity for Kinston residents to express their concerns and get to know the city leader in a more personable setting on Thursday. Born and raised in Kinston, Suggs said he wanted community members to feel comfortable sharing their problems, […]
Tim Reeder declared winner of NC House District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A canvas on Friday of the votes cast in the Nov. 8 election show Tim Reeder as the official winner of the NC House District 9 race. The race was held between Reeder, a Republican, and Brian Farkas, the incumbent Democrat. The unofficial returns on Election Day had Reeder with 15,069 […]
ECU Health Beaufort unveils community garden
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not just a place to pick up produce, it’s also a “classroom” that teaches people about healthy lifestyles and eating. That’s the goal of the ECU Health Beaufort community garden and outdoor classroom in Washington. They had their first fall harvest event Friday. One of the leads for the event […]
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
Winterville police looking for counterfeit suspect
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are looking for a suspect in a counterfeit case. Police said a man who is pictured here entered the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Rd. in Winterville. He used two counterfeit $100 bills and a counterfeit $50 to add $276 to his financial account. If anyone has seen this […]
Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
Hemp store opens in Uptown Greenville with wide range of infused products
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Holistic Co. is now open in Uptown Greenville after three years of preparation. Owner Alex Hardison said the idea for The Holistic Co. brand stemmed from some health complications of his own. He partnered with his wife, Tatum Hardison, to bring their brand to life. “For us it was about […]
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
Marine Corp veteran continues to serve as civilian
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Liz Hartman is a former Arabic linguist for the Marine Corps and currently serves as commander of the American Legion Post 539. She joined the Marine Corps when she was 20 years old because she felt she needed to make a drastic change to reach her desired accomplishments. “I joined […]
Family happy, relieved Wendell 9-year-old found alive
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy. Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says
"We are going to search for him until we find him," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
Havelock drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised […]
