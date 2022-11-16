Read full article on original website
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Kingman tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans travel to Kingman to take on the Eagles tonight in the semifinal round of Kansas high school football. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin...
Trojans travel to Kingman for historic semifinal tilt
As high school football around the state of Kansas heads to the semifinal round, just 24 11-man teams remain alive. Among these remaining programs are two defending champions in Mill Valley and Andale, three runners-up in Derby, Maize, and Inman, and several Kansas football dynasties both new and old. 14...
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Canton-Galva’s Ryder Norstrom playing entire year on torn ACL for 11-0 Eagles; big QB stat lines; semifinal state notes
Canton-Galva has been ranked No. 2 all year in Eight-Man, Division II, a spot behind defending state champion Axtell. Coach Shelby Hoppes has delivered a 53-5 mark in the last five falls, including an undefeated 2019 Division I state title, at his alma mater. This season, the Eagles have nine seniors, a high number for a school their size.
KAKE TV
McPherson eyes first-ever state title game
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - With another sub-state appearance, McPherson is once again on the verge of making history. "It's pretty incredible how far we've made it and our team's worked pretty hard to get where we are," McPherson senior safety Cade Wedel said. After trailing 20-7, McPherson put together 42-straight...
swishappeal.com
After enduring a horrific tragedy, future Iowa Hawkeye Ava Jones remains resilient, resolved and remarkable
Seventeen-year-old Ava Jones is a profile in courage. The high school basketball standout and Iowa recruit from Nickerson, Kansas has been in the process of intense recovery after suffering an unspeakable tragedy back in July. While on a trip to Louisville, Kentucky for a basketball tournament, Ava, her parents, and her younger brother were walking along the sidewalk when a car jumped the curb and hit them. It later turned out that the driver was impaired from taking hydrocodone before getting behind the wheel.
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Dragons held under 100
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the first time this season, the Blue Dragons (7-0, 1-0) were held under 100 points. The Dragons entered conference play against Independence (2-5, 0-1) averaging 121 points per game. Hutchinson was without starter Ra'Sean Frederick (7.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg). Indy took advantage of a starting...
12th Annual Frosty Fun Runs this Saturday at the 67401 Plaza in Salina
The temperature is set for the 12th annual Frosty Fun Runs happening this weekend in Salina. This year's fundraising event, scheduled for Nov. 19 at 7:00 a.m., will begin and end at the 67401 Plaza located at the corner of Ash Street and Santa Fe Avenue. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina will provide hot chocolate and cookies for registrants. 99 KG will be there to provide live music.
Salina's Campbell Plaza decorated for the holidays
Like elves in the final stretch before Christmas, three men from UltraShine Holiday Lights braved the November cold Monday to provide some holiday cheer in downtown Salina. Surrounded by a myriad of boxes full of Christmas tree branches and ornaments, the three worked to build an 18-foot Christmas tree in Campbell Plaza. The tree will serve as the Salina community Christmas tree and will be officially lit Saturday as a part of Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights.
ourchanginglives.com
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
The Wood Brothers concert set for Stiefel in April
The Wood Brothers are coming to Salina in the spring. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 17 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy online at www.stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. The Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIBW
Local Ronald McDonald House receives more than $6K from Great Clips
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Clips salons from five Kansas cities have raised more than $6,000 for the Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House charity following its monthlong fundraiser. The Great Clips salons in Topeka, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan, and Salina raised $6,925 for the Ronald McDonald House during October for...
Salina Downtown Holiday Festival, Parade of Lights Saturday
Get a good start on your holiday celebration with Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights Saturday. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted and include the following, according to information from Salina Downtown, Inc. Photos with Santa at Sharp Performance, 131 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Letters...
100s of motorcyclists expected for 36th annual Salina Toy Run
Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
ksal.com
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
SPONSORED: Living Well Chiropractic seeks Physican Assistant
If you ever wanted to be involved in a growing Salina health care clinic with great career growth potential in a positive and happy environment, now is your opportunity. We are looking for an exceptional individual to join our team and learn to be a front desk Chiropractic Physician Assistant. Office Hours are 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Thursday.
Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in NW Salina Friday
No one was injured in a residential fire in northwest Salina Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 1100 block of State Street just before 3 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from a residence on the south side of the street. Salina Fire...
KAKE TV
After tragedy strikes food bank in small Kansas town, the littlest resident steps up in the biggest way
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - Dozens of struggling residents in a small town in Marion County rely on a monthly food bank put on by the church just to get by. Just before the event this month, its freezers went out, and it lost everything. But one of the town's littlest residents stepped up in the biggest way.
