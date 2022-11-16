Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s UK basketball game vs. South Carolina State
Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) and Erik Martin and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) :
Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart ; analysis, Pat Bradley
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 133, Internet Channel 963
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The South Carolina State roster: Click here
Kentucky-South Carolina State series history : Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
