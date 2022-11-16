ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president

By The Hill Staff
 3 days ago

Former President Trump announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after the midterm elections denied Republicans the “red wave” they had long anticipated.

