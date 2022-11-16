Read full article on original website
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
Wildlife officials urge Reno residents to be bear aware as activity rises
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) are warning Reno residents to be wary of bears in the area. NDOW and RPD say they have seen an increase in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia, a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories to store fat for the winter.
How harmful algae blooms could impact the future of beautiful blue Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lake Tahoe is known internationally for its' beautiful blue hue, but what if that were to change?. There are a few factors contributing to the lake's blueness:. Clean air. Clean water. The amount of algae in the lake. UC Davis...
Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
Man killed in crash at Greg St. and Industrial Way in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Sparks on Friday morning. Crews responded to Greg St. at Industrial Way on the report of a crash on Nov. 18 around 9:30 a.m. After arriving on scene, officers found three...
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
Eddie Lorton concedes Reno mayor's race to incumbent Hillary Schieve
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno mayoral candidate Eddie Lorton conceded in the race for Reno mayor Wednesday morning, ending his fourth bid for citywide office. Incumbent Hillary Schieve, who led by over 18 percentage points as of Tuesday night, will win her third and final term leading the Biggest Little City.
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
Deadly crash involving semi closes lanes on I-80 at Vista Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The roadway fully reopened at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. No other details surrounding the crash have been released. Traffic is backed up on westbound I-80 at Vista Boulevard in Sparks after a deadly crash involving a semi Wednesday night, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol (NSP, HP) said.
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
