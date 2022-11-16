Read full article on original website
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChester, MD
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WJLA
Washington Commanders settle with Md. AG office over security deposit practices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a settlement was reached with the Washington Commanders over the team's security deposit practices. The team agreed to return the security deposits to fans and pay a $250,000 penalty. The team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and...
wfmd.com
Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race
Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends November 13 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending November 13, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
cnsmaryland.org
A look at Moore’s early leadership team
ANNAPOLIS — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Monday the first members of his leadership team. His choices include a friend and business partner, a respected legislator familiar with Maryland state government, a former Baltimore city official who once served as chief of staff for a disgraced mayor, a woman who oversees millions of dollar for one of the world’s most respected educational institutions and a lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party and a previous Maryland governor.
Baltimore Times
No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate
There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal
Timing of vote in the Board of Public Works becomes an issue. The post State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
