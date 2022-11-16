Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Suffers 53-28 Loss to Righetti
A slow start snowballed as the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team suffered a 53-28 loss to Righetti on Thursday night at J.R. Richards gymnasium. The Dons only have one player with substantial varsity experience and Righetti took advantage behind relentless full-court pressure. “We talked before the game and really...
ON the Beat | The Regal Firm of Lovett and Hiatt in Santa Ynez
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on November 17, 2022. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Concert venues have feelings too, and personalities and legacies. They are not just neutral vessels or packaging into which...
Where Oscar Gomez Died, Students Have Created An Altar And Vigil For The Anniversary Of The Chicano Activist's Death
The altar and the vigil signal a desire to learn more about the activism of students like them nearly 30 years ago,
Tim Short Named New Ojai District Ranger
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Monterey District Ranger Tim Short was selected to fill the long-vacant Ojai District Ranger position. District Rangers on the Santa Barbara, Santa Lucia and Mt. Pinos Ranger Districts have provided administrative coverage over the last five years since Ranger Sue Exline retired.
Poodle | Santa Barbara’s Missing Link: Connecting Bike Lanes and Pipelines
COLLECTIVE AMNESIA: Usually I go out of my way to avoid arguments with Sherlock Holmes. But on the question of coincidence, I might have to make an exception. Where the likes of Sigmund Freud and C.J. Jung were all agog about the pivotal role of coincidence in human affairs — synchronicity, they preferred to call it — the fictional 19th-century super sleuth was famously contemptuous. “Rarely,” Holmes told his brother Mycroft when asked about the matter, “is the universe so lazy.”
Marking Santa Barbara’s Filipino Legacy
Amid the ever-changing State Street landscape, it’s a treat to recognize the cultural relics that have remained. On the facade of Zen Yai Thai Cuisine on lower State (425 State St.) also sits the original placard for the Filipino Community Association of Santa Barbara. Passersby might miss it, but many local Filipinos know that the building is double occupancy: the front is the Thai restaurant, but the back has been a celebratory gathering space for local Filipinos since the 1950s.
Locavore Symphonia, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
Moving into the second installment of its current season, the Santa Barbara Symphony segues from the multi-sensory spectacular of last month’s Carmina Burana season-opening splash to a calmer demeanor this weekend (November 19-20). Maestro Nir Kabaretti leads us into the staple fare of Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor — with regular Santa Barbara visitor Alessandro Bax at the piano — and the staple repertoire entries of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 and Jean Sibelius’ Valse Triste.
Review | Opera Santa Barbara’s Melodious Mayhemming
If an opera company season can be viewed in sequential narrative terms, when we last visited Opera Santa Barbara (OSB), the encounter ended with a real cliff-jumper. A tortured Tosca leaps off a parapet/scaffolding to her death. Curtain falls, in more ways than one. That was then; that was Puccini. Last Sunday’s second installment of the OSB season, at the Lobero Theatre, radically turned the emotional tables, with a giddy Rossini romp of a comic opera.
Santa Barbara’s Seventh Annual Mural Ride
Community historian and artist Michael Montenegro — curator of the Instagram account @ChicanoCultureSB — hosted the seventh annual Santa Barbara Mural Ride earlier this month, leading a group on a bicycle tour to visit some of the most important murals and public works of art in the downtown area.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
Santa Barbara’s Bob Handy, Longtime Veterans Advocate and Democratic Party Activist, Dies at 90
Bob Handy, longtime champion for military veterans and a former chair of the Democratic Central Committee, died this week at age 90. Handy — well known for his outspoken views, curmudgeonly delivery, and unbudgeable support for veterans’ rights and benefits — had been in shaky health in recent years, having suffered, among other things, a fall off a ladder while raking avocados off the roof of an apartment building he owned in downtown Santa Barbara. As one longtime friend put it, Handy lived to tell the tale, but along the way managed to exhaust the allotment of nine lives usually reserved for cats.
Animals on Our Brink, at Solvang’s Wildling Museum
Left: Hilary Baker, 1727 E. 107th Street, 2017, Acrylic on canvas, 40 x 40 inches; Right: Hilary Baker, High Voltage, 2021, Acrylic on linen, 24 x 24 inches | Credit: Josef Woodard. As implied in its name, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang takes conscientious aim at...
Andrew Eisner – New Educator on Campus
While it may be that the world has a lot of perspective on many topics and ideas, let’s not forget that these stem from mentors or people of higher knowledge passed down from generation to generation, which is why teachers and mentors are very crucial to society. They help us understand the world for what it is. Which is also a reason why I chose to interview a teacher at our welcomed school grounds here at Santa Maria High School to have better insight onto what goes on inside the individuals in charge of our future.
Silent Disco Makes Some Noise in Santa Barbara
Have you ever had a friend that you simply can’t agree with? Every time you try to spend time together, it turns into a struggle to find something going on nearby that can cater to both of your interests? Well look no further than Rosegarden Silent Disco, a new company based here in Santa Barbara, which offers a creative solution to this problem. During a silent disco, participants are each given a set of headphones, which they can use to tune into one of two or three frequencies, each broadcasting a different set. This way, a group of people can be dancing together, but listening to entirely different music from one another. Rosegarden’s model is unique because all their sets are played by live deejays at the event, rather than being played off a pre-existing playlist. The company has five resident deejays, each with their own unique style, ranging from EDM to R&B to Latin, as well as a rotating cast of guest deejays.
Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge
Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped
Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3...
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park
The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
Cottage Health Hospitals Earn National Awards
SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022 from the Leapfrog Group. The national distinction recognizes the two hospitals for achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “This Leapfrog award...
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
