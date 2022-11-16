TCU remains at No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

TCU remained at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking after defeating Texas on the road Saturday.

Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan remained at No. 1, 2 and 3 as all three teams remained undefeated on the year as well.

Assuming the Horned Frogs keep winning, TCU will have a chance to move up once Ohio State and Michigan play each other on Nov. 26.

TCU will look to move to 11-0 on the road at Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Oklahoma State returned to rankings at No. 22 and Kansas State was slotted at No. 15. TCU is on course to face the Wildcats in the Big 12 championship game.