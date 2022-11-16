Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
Jersey Proud: Jefferson Township schools hold ‘slimy’ fundraiser for PTA
The more money that was raised, the more staff got slimed at Briggs Elementary and Stanlick Elementary schools.
Opinion: Science of Reading Gives Kids the Best Chance to Close the Literacy Gap
Last month’s national assessment of fourth-grade reading — the first since children’s lives and schooling were disrupted by the pandemic — revealed the largest decline in reading performance in 30 years. Given the troubling reality that only one-third of students were proficient in reading by fourth grade before the pandemic, and even lower percentages for […]
Phys.org
Even in kindergarten, gaps seen in extracurricular activities
It doesn't take long for gaps to appear between children who participate in extracurricular activities and kids who don't, a new study found. White kindergarten children were 2.6 times more likely than children of other races and ethnicities to participate in athletics—the most common type of extracurricular activity, the research showed. Children of highly educated mothers were about twice as likely to take part in sports as those of less educated moms.
The Case for Universal Kindergarten
The country’s education system received a tough blow with the release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress’s Nation’s Report Card, the first one released since 2019. The report showed exactly how much the pandemic has impacted education, with the results being large declines in math scores and dips in reading scores among students across the country.
Undocumented college scholarship recipients have higher workforce participation: survey
Undocumented college graduates who take part in two major scholarship programs have a higher workforce participation rate than graduates in the general population, according to a new survey of the programs’ alumni. A report by TheDream.US and Golden Door Scholars — two groups that finance and mentor undocumented students...
News 12
Second graders get to be doctors for a day with medical students
Dozens of second grade students at the Rafael Hernandez Dual Language School got to be doctors for a day alongside medical students of color at the Weill Cornell School of Medicine. The event was organized by WHEDCO, a youth education program aimed at showing kids of color that people just...
newsnationnow.com
Substitute teacher shortage is a nationwide crisis
(NewsNation) — Since the start of the pandemic, teachers across the U.S. have retired early or quit the profession, causing a substitute and teacher shortage. Increased absences have pushed the situation to a breaking point, as schools struggle to fill vacancies. Even before the pandemic, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers...
