It doesn't take long for gaps to appear between children who participate in extracurricular activities and kids who don't, a new study found. White kindergarten children were 2.6 times more likely than children of other races and ethnicities to participate in athletics—the most common type of extracurricular activity, the research showed. Children of highly educated mothers were about twice as likely to take part in sports as those of less educated moms.

4 DAYS AGO