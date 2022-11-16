Read full article on original website
"Meals on Wheels" delivery drivers needed
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester is in need of some Meals on Wheels delivery drivers for next week. Here's how it would work. You'd show up at 11:15 a.m. at Shorewood Senior Campus. A couple coolers worth of food would be loaded into your car. A volunteer would also give you a clipboard with a route sheet to follow, and then you're on your way. Family Service Rochester Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist Jennell Loeffler said this is an important service to provide.
New Year's Eve celebration coming to Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A big New Year's Eve celebration is going to happen at the Mayo Civic Center, and it's going to be free. On New Year's Eve, the space will feature a lot of family-friendly activities like indoor roller skating, arcade games, and an interactive ice carving display. You'll also be able to listen to several bands playing music while enjoying refreshments. Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center, said he's looking forward to bringing the community together.
Elcor Construction hands out 112 free turkeys
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Elcor Construction held their 3rd annual free turkey giveaway at Autumn Ridge Church on Friday. Jared Penz, who is with Elcor Construction, said the company started out with 50 free turkeys during their first giveaway and have since increased that number in the years following. The company's giveaway comes...
Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea. The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
Giving back for Thanksgiving with 112 turkeys
ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year, people are struggling to pay their bills and the cost of meat is continuing to increase. The average price for turkeys is 23 percent more expensive compared to last year, according to the USDA. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45...
Minnesota Give to the Max Day to support local nonprofits and schools
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is GiveMN's Give to the Max Day. A day to show support for thousands of nonprofits and schools across the state. Through the first 13 years of Give to the Max Day, donors have given more than $250 million to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools in Minnesota.
Rochester native is the first athlete to sign with Rochester USL Women's League team
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester FC is bringing a women's team to the Med City. The first athlete signed to play here is a Rochester native. Lourdes soccer graduate Lindsey Birch is currently competing at the D1 level for the University of Nebraska-Omaha women's soccer team. Lindsey started her soccer career...
Olmsted County voter turnout hits a remarkable 65%
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Voter turnout from the recent election in Olmsted County has been officially announced, with a rate of 65%. This impressive turnout means that nearly two-thirds of registered voters in the county cast a ballot this election. During the last mid-term election in 2018, voter turnout was...
Man, 59, found dead in Rochester church maintenance shed likely due to carbon monoxide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old man was found deceased in a church maintenance shed. Police said a medical call was received Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church at 3:26 p.m. Church staff/personnel went to check on the man and found him deceased. The Rochester Fire Department measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed. The gas tank on an engine was found out of gas.
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up an Olmsted County business
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck with a man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of terroristic threats. Smith was arrested in September after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says...
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
What you need to know about National Crash Responder Safety Week
ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is National Crash Responder Safety Week, a time to remind motorists to move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of roadways. Nearly one first responder is killed each week while assisting victims of automobile crashes, according to the International Association of Firefighters.
