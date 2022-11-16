No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.

21 HOURS AGO