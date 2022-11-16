Read full article on original website
‘Dead to Me’ Finale Puts Friendship at the Forefront
“Dead to Me” has been laid to rest with its third and final season that premiered Thursday on Netflix. In the final episode, Liz Feldman’s labyrinthine dark comedy crime soap strips away the frills and thrills in favor of a good old-fashioned girls trip — a last hurrah for Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), the heart and soul of the show. Jen and Judy don’t quite make a run for it “Thelma & Louise”-style, but they use Judy’s cancer treatment clinical trial as an excuse to get away for three weeks. Before leaving, Judy confessed to being the sole...
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
How Might a 13-Episode Season for 'House of the Dragon' Have Played Out?
No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
'Doctor Who' Adds Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Companion
The Doctor has finally found his new companion! Millie Gibson has officially joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new human travel companion for Season 14. She will make her debut alongside Gatwa's 15th Doctor, and in anticipation of her new role in the iconic show, Gibson announced the exciting news in a public statement:
Mickey Mouse Is Descended From the Worst Farmer Ever in 'The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse' Clip
Disney fans have a new look at Mickey Mouse's next adventures as Disney+ has released a new clip of the upcoming special The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse. The clip begins with Mickey (Chris Diamantopoulos) in a crowd of characters at a harvest festival. A statute is then unveiled of the worst farmer ever: Culpepper Mouse. Culpepper was one of Mickey's ancestors, and the resemblance in the statue is pretty uncanny. The statue shows Culpepper in a confused pose, wearing a dunce cap. Mickey is then hurt when he sees the crowd booing and throwing pumpkins at the statue of his relative.
Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left 'Blue's Clues'
If you are a 90s kid, you probably remember watching Blue's Clues and yelling at your television to tell Steve where the pawprint was. Or at least that's how I remember the 90s. The show, which I attribute to my own love of mysteries and detective stories, gave so much joy to the generation who grew up with it from 1996-2006, which is why you're probably going to see a lot of adults watching Blue's Big City Adventure, a movie that unites all three former hosts to see Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue head to New York City so Josh could audition for Broadway.
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
How 'She Said' Modernizes Classic 70s Political Thriller Tropes
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She Said.With any film that tackles a recent news event or controversy, there is bound to be a heated discussion on whether or not it is too soon to be bringing the story to life. While films based on history have the potential to be instructive tools, they also need to be satisfying dramatic narratives in their own right. Taking a controversy ripped from the headlines doesn’t always work, but Maria Schrader’s journalistic thriller, She Said, justifies its existence. By paying tribute to classics within the political thriller genre, Schrader revamps the political paranoia of the 1970s from a modern perspective.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Featurette Teases Festive Shenanigans
In one week's time, Star-Lord and his merry band of galactic misfits return to our screens as they make their small-screen debut in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, spreading holiday cheer to all - even if it's not even December yet. But as a special early Christmas gift, Marvel has released a new featurette documenting the process behind the creation of the special.
Patrick Dempsey Denies Working on New Show With Ellen Pompeo
Disenchanted star Patrick Dempsey has denied rumours circulating that he will be starring in a new show alongside his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo. Dempsey is not working on any new show, but has expressed his gratitude in having worked with Pompeo on the medical drama. A recent...
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Actress-director Olivia Wilde and pop music star-actor Harry Styles have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Makes Every Awkward Christmas Party Nightmare Come True
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a series that has given us eight chilling stories by eight brilliant voices. Hosted by the titular acclaimed director, this is yet another solid effort by Netflix to revitalize the anthology genre, in the vein of Black Mirror and Love, Death and Robots. We're given new adaptations of HP Lovecraft's work, chilling gothic horrors, and, right in the midpoint of the series, a stealthy, yet still spine-tingling, Christmas special.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' Should've Been About the Real Last Store
If you like easy-watching comedies like New Girl or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you might like Netflix's Blockbuster, but it's no secret: It will likely not be your favorite. Currently, Blockbuster has a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 42% rating by audiences, despite being led by Melissa Fumero, known for her role as Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99, and Randall Park of The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh off the Boat. The irony is that it has all the makings of a TV show that could be great but it lacks a compelling storyline and character development.
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
