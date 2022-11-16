ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

No. 15 Washington looks to keep rolling hosting Colorado

No. 15 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12, No. 17 CFP) vs. Colorado (1-9, 1-6), Saturday, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Washington by 31. Series record: Washington leads 11-7-1. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Washington can carry its chance at a spot in the Pac-12 championship game to the final week...
BOULDER, CO
HuskyMaven

We Asked Penix If This Could Be His Final Husky Stadium Game

It seems as if Michael Penix Jr. showed up in Seattle just the other day. Unpacked his bags. Hung his shirts in the closet. Introduced himself all around. Yet 10 games into his University of Washington football career, the immensely talented quarterback faces the very real prospect of saying good bye, as soon as Saturday night against Colorado — that he's likely playing his final game at Husky Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
KING 5

Seahawks believe Geno Smith's surprising run will continue

SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle musician to be inducted in Asian Hall of Fame

SEATTLE — A Seattle musician is one of 22 people being inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame this year. Daniel Pak is the frontman for Kore Ionz, a reggae band in Seattle. He's performed with some reggae legends including The Wailers, Steel Pulse and Toots and the Maytals.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
roadtirement.com

Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish

Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
SNOHOMISH, WA
The Suburban Times

Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s

Tacoma Historical Society announcement. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”. Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time

You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
BURIEN, WA
secretseattle.co

15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You

You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy