Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
No. 15 Washington looks to keep rolling hosting Colorado
No. 15 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12, No. 17 CFP) vs. Colorado (1-9, 1-6), Saturday, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Washington by 31. Series record: Washington leads 11-7-1. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Washington can carry its chance at a spot in the Pac-12 championship game to the final week...
DeBoer Sends Best Wishes to Duck Injured Late in Game
UW coach refrains from getting worked up over questionable play at Oregon.
We Asked Penix If This Could Be His Final Husky Stadium Game
It seems as if Michael Penix Jr. showed up in Seattle just the other day. Unpacked his bags. Hung his shirts in the closet. Introduced himself all around. Yet 10 games into his University of Washington football career, the immensely talented quarterback faces the very real prospect of saying good bye, as soon as Saturday night against Colorado — that he's likely playing his final game at Husky Stadium.
Schultz scores 2, leads Kraken to 3-2 OT win over Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th...
'Stoked': Skiers enjoy early opening for Crystal Mountain's 60th season
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Friday was opening day for passholders at Crystal Mountain as the resort opened for its 60th season. The resort opened a week earlier than scheduled, which is the earliest they have opened in the past five years. The resort opens to the general public on Monday, Nov. 21.
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Seahawks believe Geno Smith's surprising run will continue
SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
Seattle musician to be inducted in Asian Hall of Fame
SEATTLE — A Seattle musician is one of 22 people being inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame this year. Daniel Pak is the frontman for Kore Ionz, a reggae band in Seattle. He's performed with some reggae legends including The Wailers, Steel Pulse and Toots and the Maytals.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star departs Seattle for Antarctica
SEATTLE — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star has departed to support a joint military service mission called Operation Deep Freeze. Seattle is the homeport for the heavy icebreaker, and Captain Keith Ropella is the Commanding Officer. "We are just the tip of the spear for the resupply of...
‘I’m the problem, it’s me:' Historic demand delays Taylor Swift ticket presale on West Coast
SEATTLE — "I'm the problem. It's me." Taylor Swift broke the internet on Tuesday, or at least Ticketmaster. Demand for the artist's presale tickets was so high that Ticketmaster pushed back West Coast sales to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. By 10 a.m. PST, hundreds of thousands of tickets had...
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
Woodinville's Matthews Winery helping fight food insecurity: Home Team Harvest
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The season of giving is ramping up and more businesses are jumping on board the Home Team Harvest campaign. The effort, running through December 31st, is a collection of food and monetary donations to Northwest Harvest which supports local families dealing with food insecurity. Matthews Winery...
The Suburban Times
Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”. Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender...
KING-5
Students sue Seattle University over promised degree
Current and former nursing students in a doctorate program are suing Seattle University. They say they were promised a Master's Degree and never got one.
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
secretseattle.co
15 Little-Known Facts About Seattle That May Surprise You
You can live in a city for years and still not learn all its secrets and hidden history. That’s why we asked Seattleites for their best fun fact about Seattle. Our followers on Instagram and Facebook were happy to share some mind-blowing Seattle facts that most people don’t know.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
KING 5
