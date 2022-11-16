Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Singapore’s Temasek writes off US$275 mln in FTX
Temasek International, Singapore’s state investment fund, is writing off US$275 million it had invested in the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX before its collapse, it announced in an official statement on Thursday. “In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective...
forkast.news
HK crypto over-the-counter service Genesis Block to end trading: Reuters
Genesis Block, a cryptocurrency over-the-counter trading service in Hong Kong, will close its trading portal on Dec. 10, Reuters reported on Friday citing an email the company sent to clients. Fast facts. Genesis Block will not take in new users and is asking users to withdraw their funds, according to...
forkast.news
Genesis crypto broker freezes withdrawals; Winklevoss’s Gemini, S. Korea’s GOPAX exchanges affected
Crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading, owned by the venture capital Digital Currency Group, announced a pause in withdrawals of assets lent to the firm’s brokerage arm, Genesis Global Capital, on Wednesday. The move is now rippling through the company’s multiple trading partners. Genesis Global Capital pays a...
forkast.news
FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows
Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17. The “crypto asset borrowings at fair value” was the largest liability item, reaching US$3.7 billion, according to the unaudited balance sheet disclosed in the court filing.
Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken
That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
forkast.news
Sam Bankman-Fried regrets bankruptcy filing, blames “messy accounting”: Vox interview
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed on Friday, said he regrets the company’s bankruptcy filing, blamed the downfall on “messy accounting” and criticized regulators. He spoke in a Twitter interview with the Vox news site on Thursday. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried told VOX...
forkast.news
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch says proof of reserves shows sufficient reserves to match clients’ stake
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch’s proof of reserves summary, that was shared on Thursday, stated that as of Nov. 4, the exchange’s overall holdings of crypto and fiat balances in Indian Rupees (INR) exceeded those held by the exchange on behalf of its users. Fast facts. CoinSwitch engaged consulting...
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
The pure-play semiconductor foundry has a massive tailwind at its back.
forkast.news
New FTX chief says lack of controls at bankrupt exchange ‘unprecedented’
John J. Ray III, a Chicago-based lawyer and new CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has criticized the lack of “appropriate corporate governance” across many FTX Group companies under Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX. Fast facts. “Never in my career have I seen such...
forkast.news
Taiwan’s top three crypto exchanges say operations unaffected amid FTX fallout
Taiwan’s three largest cryptocurrency exchanges said their operations were unaffected by the fallout of FTX and will release proof of assets as soon as possible. Taiwan-based exchanges MaiCoin, BitoEX and ACE said in a joint statement on Friday that they will soon present proof of assets verified by third-party institutions, and will help to arrange meetings of affected FTX users in Taiwan to discuss how to best proceed.
forkast.news
FTX, Alameda failures likely triggered by Terra-Luna collapse, says blockchain analytics firm Nansen
FTX’s failure to keep its sister company Alameda Research solvent and the subsequent collapse of both companies is likely the result of the liquidity crunch brought on by the Terra-LUNA collapse in May, according to blockchain analytics company Nansen. Fast facts. “Piecing together the pieces from our on-chain investigation,...
forkast.news
Australia to revamp cryptocurrency rules after FTX collapse
Australian financial authorities will start talks with the cryptocurrency industry and aim to introduce rules for regulating exchanges next year after one of the world’s biggest crypto trading platforms, FTX.com, collapsed last week, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review. “These developments highlight the lack of transparency...
forkast.news
FTX contagion in S.Korea: GOPAX halts Genesis-backed DeFi
South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX has halted withdrawal of principal and interest payments in its decentralized finance (DeFi) service GOFi, which brokers products from global crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, LLC., the exchange announced on Thursday in Asia. Fast facts. The suspension of fund withdrawal and interest payments at crypto...
forkast.news
Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC
U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. Fast facts. The Blockchain Association filed its amicus brief on Tuesday, saying: “The SEC’s extremely...
forkast.news
Binance to re-bid on bankrupt crypto lender Voyager: report
Binance.US is preparing to re-bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital’s assets, according to a CoinDesk report, citing a person familiar with the plans. Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2022 and had picked FTX.US to buy its assets for US$1.42 billion less than eight weeks ago. But the latter’s implosion has left the bankrupt crypto lender without a buyer.
forkast.news
Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100 mln LUNA cashout: report
Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported. Fast facts. Shin, also known as Shin Hyun-seung, reportedly said he sold more...
Explainer - COP27: What is 'Loss and Damage' funding, and who should pay?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The question of whether rich nations should offer funding to vulnerable states hit by climate-fuelled disaster has dominated negotiations among nearly 200 countries at this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with top 10 cryptos, led by Polygon’s Matic
Bitcoin fell during Thursday afternoon trading in Asia along with all other top 10 cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins, led by declines in Polygon’s Matic. Bitcoin lost 1.46% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,597 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether fell 3.54% to US$1,204, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
forkast.news
China’s state blockchain infrastructure Xinghuo BIF partners Malaysian MyEG to fuel global push
China’s state blockchain infrastructure Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility (Xinghuo BIF) has signed an agreement with Malaysian digital service provider MY E.G. Services Berhad (MyEG) to own and operate an “international supernode,” as China continues its international blockchain push. Fast facts. The pair said in a statement...
agritechtomorrow.com
INFARM SUCCESSFULLY DEMONSTRATES THE TREMENDOUS POTENTIAL OF INDOOR-GROWN WHEAT
Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 10, 2022 – Leading vertical farming company Infarm and co-host of the Food Systems Pavilion at COP 27 has successfully produced wheat in an indoor farm, using no soil, no chemical pesticides and much less water compared to open field farming. Infarm is the first vertical farming company to tackle staple crop production in a controlled environment. The first trials demonstrated exceptional results, allowing a projection of 11.7 Kg per m2 yield per year. Further projected at scale, this is the equivalent of 117 tonnes per hectare per year - 26 times that of open-field farming yields.
Comments / 0