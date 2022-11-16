Read full article on original website
White House wedding for Biden granddaughter Naomi
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was set to be married on Saturday in what will be the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding.
Brazil's incoming gov't unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements.
